Aerotek Earns Best Of Staffing Client And Talent Awards For The Ninth Consecutive Year

Md., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek , a leading talent solutions provider specializing in placing light industrial and skilled trades talent in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, announced today it has earned

ClearlyRated's

Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards. It is the ninth consecutive year Aerotek has received Best of Staffing awards in both client and talent categories for superior service.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing awards recognize staffing firms that deliver the highest quality of service

based on the survey responses of thousands of employers and job candidates. Best of Staffing 5 Year Diamond Awards

are presented to firms that have been recognized as Best of Staffing for at least five consecutive years, a select group of less than 1% of all U.S. staffing firms.



"Great partnerships are built on the service we provide our customers, and I'm incredibly proud that the results of this survey show our commitment to high-quality service remains strong," said Aerotek President, Tom Kelly. "As we continue to evolve our offerings and meet workforce challenges head on with a people-first approach, it's critical to know that our hard work is valued by the people we serve."

Aerotek achieved Best of Staffing through validated survey responses from over 2,300 clients and over 11,000 job seekers. Exceeding industry benchmarks of 52% for clients and 50% for contractors -

71.6% of clients and 73.8% of candidates ranked their experience with Aerotek a 9 or 10 out of 10.

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success."

Since 2016, Aerotek has earned dual designations from Best of Staffing for client and talent satisfaction. To learn more about Aerotek, please visit

About

Our People Are EverythingTM. For more than 40 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing and workforce management solutions. With deep expertise in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, we partner with more than 13,000 clients and 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees every year. Our people-focused approach connects quality talent with meaningful work and continuous opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated

utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award

is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

