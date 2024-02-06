Cutting-Edge Wine Brands Deploy DRINKS App For Shopify To Optimize E-Commerce Sales & Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nomadica – a collection of sommelier-curated canned wines – and Sunny with a Chance of Flowers – a popular zero-sugar, low-alcohol wine – are among the latest to use DRINKS' tax and compliance technology to power their alcohol e-commerce

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS , the pioneering and leading operating system for alcohol e-commerce, today announced that Nomadica and Sunny with a Chance of Flowers are among the latest wine brands to tap its DRINKS App for Shopify, enabling them to expand their direct to consumer (DTC) sales footprint and capabilities.

Nomadica, founded by sommelier Kristin

Olszewski, is a finely curated selection of canned wines that are all sustainably farmed, low intervention, made with minimal sulfur, dry (no sugar) and vegan. Sunny with a Chance of Flowers is known for its high-quality, zero-sugar, low-alcohol, low-calorie wines that are also certified sustainable.

Already platformed atop Shopify's rich commerce ecosystem, the two brands' use of the DRINKS App for Shopify gives them powerful, proven tools to manage complex DTC rules and provides access to DRINKS' best in class regulatory technology to automatically calculate and keep up with ever-changing alcohol tax and compliance laws. Utilizing the DRINKS App frees up time, money and other resources to devote to other aspects of their businesses.

To assist in the transition, Nomadica and Sunny with a Chance of Flowers worked with Electriq, DRINKS' in-house, Shopify-expert marketing agency, to handle app configuration, testing and creation of a custom age/state model. Additionally, for Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, Electriq created, tested, and installed a staging store and configured the DRINKS staging app on it. DRINKS managed the transition from Sunny with a Chance of Flowers' previous platform and hardcoded a new, prominent rating points icon that appears alongside every product description.

"The next generation of wine is here, and it's now tapping the next generation of technology to power and scale its e-commerce," said Zac Brandenberg, DRINKS Co-Founder and CEO. "Nomadica and Sunny with a Chance of Flowers are visionary wine brands that are meeting modern wine drinkers where they want to be. Their adoption of the DRINKS App for Shopify gives them best-in-class technology to do that more efficiently."

"When we launched Nomadica, I was on a mission to bring younger drinkers back to the wine category – and that can only happen if they can easily find and purchase us online," said Olszewski. "As we look to grow our DTC sales, we knew we needed become more innately scalable, starting with the right foundation. We found that in the DRINKS App for Shopify, which makes managing the tax and regulatory aspects of the business markedly easier, enabling us to focus more sharply on customer experience and other areas that are critical to our growth."

"The DRINKS App has empowered us with a regulatory solution that is seamlessly integrated into our e-commerce operations," said Tracey Prever, Sr. E-Commerce and Digital Marketing Manager of Sunny with a Chance of Flowers,

owned by

Scheid Family Wines , the acclaimed CA Central Coast producer. "It has minimized the time we used to spend calculating tax and managing revenue transfers so we can do what we do best: offer our fans delicious wines with an easier-than-ever online shopping experience, readily shipped to their doorsteps."

Along with Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, other brands

owned by Scheid Family Wines

using

DRINKS technology include VDR (Very Dark Red), Grandeur, HOXIE Dry Wine Spritzers, and Metz Road.

To learn more about the DRINKS App for Shopify, visit .

About DRINKS

DRINKS (drinks ) powers digital commerce for the $250 billion US alcohol market. The company enables alcohol e-commerce for leading retailers, online marketplaces, and alcohol companies, eliminating a century of red tape with simple-to-use enterprise-grade technology. Via the

DRINKS App for Shopify , DRINKS exclusively provides Shopify merchants of all sizes with an embedded, real-time alcohol tax and regulatory solution. The patented DRINKS PAIR platform leverages AI, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision to provide personalized shopping experiences and data-driven insights. Electriq, DRINKS' Shopify Plus Certified professional services team, extends the company's unparalleled beverage alcohol and e-commerce experience to create best-in-class customer journeys. DRINKS was named a Top Place to Work by Built In LA for six years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for two consecutive years, and earned the 2023 Brand Experience Award for Marketplace Strategies & Technologies by Retail TouchPoints.

SOURCE DRINKS