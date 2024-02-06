MAURIZIO BONIVENTO NAMED GENERAL MANAGER OF THE EQUINOX GOLF RESORT & SPA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MANCHESTER, Vt., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, a destination resort in Vermont, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maurizio Bonivento as general manager.

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in the heart of New York City, Maurizio's journey began in Italy, where he honed his skills at various luxury hotels across the country and Europe, including The Westin Excelsior, The Hotel des Bains in Venice, Italy, and The Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia.

Maurizio Bonivento

Continue Reading

"Recognizing the rich heritage and beloved legacy of this iconic resort, I am honored to take on the role of general manager of The Equinox," said Maurizio. "I look forward to collaborating and energizing our exceptional team as we strive to elevate every guest's experience and restore this historic property to its original grandeur."

In his most recent role as Area Managing Director at ROW NYC, the largest independent hotel in NYC, Maurizio achieved notable successes, including the expansion of F&B offerings, and consistently securing top TripAdvisor rankings. His tenure at The Michelangelo, as well as previous roles at esteemed establishments such as Le Parker Meridien and The Westin New York Grand Central, attests to his prowess in hotel management, including successful renovations, union negotiations, and the development of profitable F&B concepts.

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa is located between the picture mountains of Vermont on 1,300 acres in Manchester and includes 199 guestrooms, 18,500 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, an 18-hole championship golf course, a 13,000-square-foot spa, five food and beverage outlets and a range of unique guest amenities, exhilarating experiences, and year-round outdoor adventures.

As Maurizio takes on his new role at The Equinox, he brings with him a wealth of experience, a commitment to excellence, and a passion for creating memorable guest experiences. The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa is poised for an exciting journey under Maurizio's leadership.

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa is managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading hospitality management company, whose expansive portfolio includes more than 240 properties worldwide.

About The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa is located in Manchester Village, Vermont, between the Green and Taconic mountains. The historic resort encompasses 1,300 acres, with an 18-hole championship golf course, a spa with a sauna and steam room, a 24-hour fitness and yoga studio, tennis staff and five on-property dining options. For more information, please visit equinoxresort .

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading third-party hospitality management company, is the powerhouse brand behind an inspired collection of forward-thinking professionals providing powerful solutions to some of the world's best hotels and resorts. Formed by the 2021 merger of three hotel and resort management companies, the organization's global portfolio now spans more than 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe, with offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit PyramidGlobal .

For More Media Information:

Sierra Wood / Amanda Lewis

The Zimmerman Agency . 850.668.2222

[email protected]



SOURCE The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa