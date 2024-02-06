Mycoplasma Testing Market Set To Soar Past USD 852.66 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Mycoplasma Testing market size is expected to reach USD 852.66 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 14% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing research and development activities in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing awareness about the importance of mycoplasma contamination detection, rising demand for cell-based therapies, stringent regulatory requirements for product safety, and the expanding bioproduction sector are fueling the market's growth.

Westford USA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Mycoplasma Testing market , increasing preference for rapid and automated testing methods, the emergence of point-of-care testing solutions, the utilization of artificial intelligence and data analytics for improved testing accuracy, a growing focus on developing cost-effective testing solutions, and the integration of mycoplasma testing into bioproduction workflows for real-time monitoring and control are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mycoplasma Testing Market"



Pages - 157

Tables - 66 Figures - 75

Mycoplasma testing is a medical procedure that detects the presence of mycoplasma bacteria in the body. Mycoplasma are a type of bacteria that are very small and lack a cell wall, making them difficult to detect and treat.

Prominent Players in Mycoplasma Testing Market



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Lonza Group

Merck KGaA

Roche Diagnostics

Eurofins Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

Bionique Testing Laboratories

InvivoGen

PromoCell GmbH

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Biological Industries

Creative Bioarray

Mycoplasma Experience

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Agilent Technologies

Biotools B & M Labs

Meridian Bioscience

GeneCopoeia

SwiftDx

Agathos Biologics Sartorius AG

PCR-based Assays Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

PCR-based assays dominate the global online market as they are known for their high sensitivity and specificity in detecting mycoplasma contamination. They can accurately identify even low levels of mycoplasma DNA in cell cultures.

Cell Line Testing is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the cell line testing is the leading segment as contamination of cell cultures with mycoplasma can be a critical issue, especially in the production of biopharmaceuticals, monoclonal antibodies, and other biologics. Cell line testing is essential for ensuring that cell cultures used for manufacturing are free from mycoplasma contamination.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the significant number of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These companies require mycoplasma testing for quality control and regulatory compliance, driving the demand for testing products and services.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Mycoplasma Testing market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Mycoplasma Testing.

Key Developments in Mycoplasma Testing Market

Lonza Group Ltd. announced the launch of a new Mycoplasma detection solution, the MycoDetect Mycoplasma Detection Kit. The kit is based on a unique colorimetric assay and provides a rapid and sensitive method for detecting Mycoplasma contamination in cell cultures.

Key Questions Answered in Mycoplasma Testing Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

