CIRRO E-Commerce Joins Trees For All's Tree Planting Day, Donating 1,500 Trees For A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EERSEL, The Netherlands, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO E-Commerce , a leading global e-commerce logistics company, extends its partnership with Trees for All , a CBF-recognized charity, reaffirming the company's dedication to sustainability.

After investing in a CO2 compensation project through tree planting in Bolivia, the company is now actively engaged in a new tree planting initiative in the Netherlands: a donation of 1,500 trees to Eersel Municipality. This initiative further fosters the company's connections to the local community and allows the employees to take tangible actions for environmental preservation.

On February 1, the team members of CIRRO E-Commerce took part in the Tree Planting Day event arranged by Trees for All in Wintelre, the Netherlands. A total of 1,400 trees on the event day were planted by CIRRO E-Commerce and other like-minded companies and organizations, connecting the area to existing nature and increasing biodiversity.

“At CIRRO E-Commerce, we encourage our employees, customers, the public, and all stakeholders to participate in this transformative event, contributing to a sustainable and eco-friendly future. We remain true to our core value of 'Efficiency for Good,' engaging in projects that benefit our customers and the environment. We have no hesitation in continuous endeavors to achieve greener and more sustainable logistics as we initiate more such activities,” said Thijs Boots, Vice Managing Director and Head of Sales of CIRRO E-Commerce Europe.

Aletta Janssen, Relations Manager of Trees for All, said,“These young trees will grow steadily and healthily, becoming vital CO2 absorbers in the coming future. Thanks to CIRRO E-Commerce's continuous support, we can positively impact climate, biodiversity, soil health, water resources, and human well-being together.”

About CIRRO E-Commerce:

CIRRO E-Commerce is an e-commerce logistics provider committed to providing seamless, end-to-end, cross-border logistics services. Thanks to our significant strengths, we are changing the game regarding flexibility, reliability, cost efficiency, advanced technology, and customer-centricity. These include a robust transportation network, local teams of industry experts, and an extensive physical footprint in over 30 countries, including the U.S., the UK, the EU, and Australia.

