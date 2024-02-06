Nudj Health Expands Virtual Cardiac Rehab Services To Patients With Ornish Lifestyle Medicine By Sharecare

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Allows Physician Groups to Provide Cardiac Rehab to Patients At Home

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nudj Health , a tech-enabled health service that delivers evidence-based mental health and lifestyle interventions, today announced the launch of their new Nudj Cardiac CompleteTM program, which features exclusive, Medicare-approved Virtual Intensive Cardiac Rehab (v-ICR) along with evidence-based Collaborative Care. Nudj Cardiac Complete, in partnership with Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare, allows physician groups to provide cardiac rehab to patients at home thus increasing access, adoption and adherence to cardiac rehabilitation.



According to the American Heart Association , cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in the United States and each year, only 20% of the nearly eligible 1.3 million U.S. population actually participate in outpatient cardiac rehabilitation , which improves health outcomes among people who have had heart failure, heart attacks, or undergone coronary artery bypass surgery.

The effectiveness of ICR in high-risk patients with CVD has been proven with real-world evidence. According to a recent study evaluating ICR and standard cardiac rehab (SCR) programs, only ICR resulted in decreased body weight (3.4%) and reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (11.3%) and other atherogenic lipids, glycated hemoglobin, and systolic blood pressure. Additionally, while both ICR and SCR resulted in increased exercise capacity (52.2% and 48.7%, respectively) and improved adiposity indices, diastolic blood pressure, cholesterol intake, depression, and quality of life, there were more improvements in the ICR group. Most importantly, major adverse cardiac events were less likely in the ICR than SCR group (11% vs. 17%), especially heart failure hospitalizations (2% vs. 8%).

Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare is comprised of four key pillars – nutrition, fitness, stress management, and love and support – and provides each program cohort with a dedicated, certified team of clinical experts, including a physician, nurse, registered dietitian, exercise physiologist, group support facilitator, and stress management specialist. By using lifestyle changes as less invasive and often more effective treatment options than medication or surgical interventions alone, the Ornish program empowers individuals to improve their heart's function.

“A patient's lifestyle choices, social determinants of health and emotional well-being are critical factors in preventing, treating and potentially reversing heart disease,” said Yuri Sudhakar, founder and CEO of Nudj Health.“Ornish Lifestyle Medicine pioneered the integration of lifestyle changes directly into patient care, and we are so excited to include the virtual program in our Nudj Cardiac Complete offering to physician groups across the country.”

With Nudj Cardiac Complete, physicians can now incorporate cardiac rehab and risk reduction programs virtually – as an extension of their care – and continuously monitor a patient's lifestyle and behavioral changes to improve outcomes. Nudj is increasing access, adoption and adherence to these vital cardiac rehab services and enabling physicians to meet their patients no matter where they are on their health journey.

Nudj Cardiac Complete includes three major care pathway service offerings:



Cardiac Wellness/Risk Reduction : Using the evidence-based model of Collaborative Care, the Nudj Health American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) certified program delivers lifestyle and behavioral health modifications every month to patients.

Virtual Intensive Cardiac Rehab (v-ICR) : For patients who experience a major cardiac event with a qualifying diagnosis, physicians now can offer the same hospital-based cardiac rehab experience virtually from the comfort and convenience of the patient's home as extension of their care. Post v-ICR Care : The Nudj care team continues to work with patients on their health journey post-rehab to help them sustain and build on their success.



“Do you want to watch your kids grow up? Dance at their wedding? Feel well enough to accomplish what brings you joy and meaning? I'm pleased that Nudj Health will now offer my intensive cardiac rehabilitation program virtually,” said Dean Ornish, M.D., founder of Ornish Lifestyle Medicine.“Now, our program is available to everyone, wherever they live, removing barriers to access and reducing health inequities. Our program remains the only one scientifically proven in randomized controlled trials to reverse the progression of coronary heart disease with lifestyle changes alone. Medicare began providing coverage for it in 2010 and via telehealth platforms like Zoom in 2021, the first time they covered a lifestyle medicine program for reversing heart disease.”

Nudj Health delivers integrated, whole-person, and continuous care for patients with chronic disease beyond the walls of the doctor's office. The company provides collaborative care using evidence-based therapeutic interventions centered around six interconnected lifestyle areas: stress management, physical activity, sleep quality, social support, behavioral risks and nutrition.

“The great news is that a patient with cardiac disease can continue on with Nudj Health as we focus on integrated, whole-person care,” continued Sudhakar.“Our care team is there for patients along every step of their health journey - be it nutrition, exercise, sleep, isolation, mental health – you name it. We look forward to partnering with physicians and their care teams to integrate evidence-based, lifestyle medicine therapeutic interventions to help prevent, treat, and reverse chronic disease.”

