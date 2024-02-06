Ibotta And Appcard Partner To Unlock Digital Rewards For Hundreds Of Independent Grocers Through The Ibotta Performance Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta , a leading performance marketing network, today announced it will partner with AppCard , the leading personalized marketing and shopper analytics solution for independent grocers, to deliver and offer content at scale to independents across the nation through the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). Offers such as digital coupons will now be available to an additional 25 million shoppers and 2,000 stores across 375 AppCard independent grocers on the Ibotta Performance Network.



“By joining forces with AppCard, we'll bring extensive offers to hundreds of independent grocers and their customers,” said Amir El Tabib, chief business development officer, Ibotta.“Our partnership allows Ibotta – as well as the brands, independent retailers, and publishers on the Ibotta Performance Network – to meet more customers where they are and create more value throughout the market, helping to fulfill our mission to make every purchase rewarding.”

AppCard is a leading personalization, loyalty, and digital coupon platform for independent supermarkets and CPG brands. According to the National Grocers Association, independent grocery is a more than $250 billion market that accounts for 33% of total U.S. grocery sales. The partnership between Ibotta and AppCard allows independent grocers and CPG brands alike to reach more shoppers and build customer loyalty through item-level savings opportunities.

“AppCard has long been a champion for independents, and our partnership with Ibotta will help bring a richer and higher volume of offer content to these important retailers,” said Jeremy Rabe, Chief Growth Officer of AppCard.“We're delighted to add Ibotta as a partner and expand our promotional content base to further enable independent grocers to compete by gaining access to more CPG offers.”

“At a time when consumers are more cost-conscious than ever, having the ability to deliver additional value and savings is hugely impactful-for our customers as well as our retailers in offering this enhancement,” said Bill Lipsky, Vice President Merchandising, SHOP 'n SAVE.

Digital coupons will be displayed on grocer's websites, mobile apps and in-store terminals as well as other media. Shoppers are expected to be able to clip digital coupons sourced through the Ibotta Performance Network at AppCard independent grocers starting in March. For more information on the Ibotta Performance Network, visit ibotta. For more information on AppCard, visit appcard.

About Ibotta

Built and headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a leading performance marketing platform allowing brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $1.6 billion through the Ibotta Performance Network since 2012. A great place to work, Ibotta has been recognized by The Denver Post four times, made BuiltIn Colorado's Best Places to Work list three years in a row and appeared on Inc.'s list of Best Workplaces twice.

About AppCard

AppCard is the leading data-driven, marketing personalization, shopper analytics, loyalty, and digital coupons provider to independent grocers. Using machine learning and AI, AppCard's premise is the ability to make data actionable and deliver the right offer to the right shopper at the right time. AppCard processes more than one billion transactions annually and reaches over tens of millions of US households.

