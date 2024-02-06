Urbanimmersive Launches Its Print Media Editor Solution Uiprint

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,”“the Company,” or“UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF), a leading provider of 3D digital twin solutions for real estate marketing, is pleased to announce having launched its print media editor solution UiPrint, after months of development, which will allow Urbanimmersive to offer an extensive, user-friendly, rapid and fully customizable online print design solution for real estate agents.



This new promising solution is an embodiment of the synergies created by the integration of the print operations of HomeVisit for their state-of-the-art printing facilities in Chantilly, VA, acquired in late 2022. This solution would allow to scale the printing service department at minimal additional cost while deploying the new solution in the Company' other brands across North America.

UiPrint offers to design your flyer, brochure, or mailer with a one-stop shop solution including professional templates with a library of eye-catching designs with customizable fonts, colors, and images to market property listings, seamlessly sync of listing photos and floor plans and access to multiple libraries of high-quality images which should allow to elevate real estate marketing.

" We believe UiPrint should drive our sales up while retaining and attracting new agents and allow us to stand out again from the crowd by offering a unique and comprehensive set of print marketing solutions. With the sharp price increase in online marketing in recent years, print marketing is today a cost-effective tangible marketing solution that delivers high conversion rate," stated Simon Bedard, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Urbanimmersive.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive develops and commercializes real estate photography technologies and services focused on redefining industry visual content standards. The Company all-in-one platform enables high-volume photography businesses to increase operational productivity delivering feature-rich 3D tours and floor plans, leading-edge property websites and high-resolution AI-indexed images. The Company operating segments include software (SaaS), 3D photography equipment and, in a growing number of North American cities, technology-powered real estate photography service business units leading the industry photo-shoots standards transformation. Learn more at urbanimmersive .

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

