Vizypay Partners With Boutique Hub To Lessen Interchange Fees For Over 7,500 Boutiques

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fintech gives payment processing resources to the group of small business owners to help scale their businesses

WAUKEE, Iowa, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , the leading payment processing fintech serving small businesses in rural America, today announces its partnership with The Boutique Hub to bring payment processing services to more than 7,500 boutique business owners worldwide.



VizyPay offers unique payment processing options such as Cash Discount 2.0, Dual Pricing, Hybrid Pricing and Traditional Pricing to accommodate the various needs of business owners. By streamlining point-of-sale technology and eliminating payment processing fees with VizyPay, Boutique Hub members can allocate the time and money saved into scaling their businesses and spend less time worrying about interchange fees.

The Boutique Hub was drawn to VizyPay's offering because of its Look Local First branch, where words turn into action. The fintech company supports small businesses worldwide by shopping locally, providing business tips and collaborating on projects.

“We were eager to learn more about VizyPay after learning about their 'Look Local First' initiative, which perfectly complements our annual shopping holiday, Pink Friday, where we encourage shoppers to 'Shop Small First',” said Boutique Hub Founder Ashley Alderson.“We're confident that this partnership will help to further The Boutique Hub's mission to change lives, communities and the future of retail.”

“After looking at my monthly statements I realized I was unnecessarily spending hundreds of dollars each month on processing, so I immediately joined on with VizyPay to eliminate those costs,” said VizyPay merchant and Owner of Puddle Jumpers Boutique Tiffani Sattler.“Anyone who is hesitant about switching processors isn't looking at their current statements.”

“We're all in when it comes to supporting local and small businesses and helping these owners achieve success. Working with partners like The Boutique Hub means a lot to us,” said VizyPay's Director of Strategic Partnerships and Solutions, Jesse James.“Each boutique shares similar payment processing challenges when running their businesses and VizyPay is equipped with top industry tech and staff members to help them eliminate, manage and troubleshoot these issues. Our missions also complement one another, so it makes a great pairing.”

Boutique Hub has more than 7,500 members throughout the Midwest and Southwest in the United States, as well as members worldwide in the U.K., Australia and more. The Boutique Hub connects boutique retailers, brands and service providers with the tools, education and communities they need to become stronger, more empowered business owners.

For more information about VizyPay, visit .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #1841 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 305%.

About Boutique Hub

Established in 2013, The Boutique Hub is the largest and most trusted boutique retail community in the world. The Boutique Hub connects thousands of independent retailers with hundreds of wholesale brands and vetted service providers. Our trusted network is accessible to members 24 hours a day and provides data driven education and live coaching. The Boutique Hub has created a lasting impact on the retail industry, and those who depend on it.

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar PR for VizyPay

...