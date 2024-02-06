Inmune Bio To Participate In Baird’S Biotech Discovery Series Webcast On February 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boca Raton, Florida, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the“Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company targeting microglial activation and neuroinflammation as a cause of Alzheimer's disease (AD) with XProTM (XPro1595; pegipanermin), a dominant-negative inhibitor of soluble TNF, announces its management will be participating in Baird's Biotech Discovery Series webcast on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10:30AM EST. The webcast will feature RJ Tesi, MD, CEO, CJ Barnum, PhD, head of Neuroscience, and Malu Tansey, PhD, Professor of Neuroscience and Neurology, Norman and Susan Fixel Chair in Parkinson's Disease, Director, Parkinson's Foundation Research Center of Excellence, University of Florida.

The speakers will cover two key topics – first, they will provide an update on the unique features of the Company's ongoing blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase II trial for Early Alzheimer's disease (MCI/Mild AD). Additionally, the group will highlight the predecessor Phase I trial data that demonstrated that neutralizing soluble TNF with XProTM and preserving transmembrane TNF function decreased neuroinflammation (decreased inflammatory cytokines in the CFS and decrease White Matter Free Water in white matter tracts), decreased neurodegeneration (46% decrease in pTau217; 84% decrease in NFL), improved synaptic function and promoted remyelination of axons.

Those who wish to view the discussion can register for the webcast by clicking here .

Link:

Baird's Biotech Discovery Series, which launched in early 2022, is an opportunity for investors to hear directly from interesting and innovative public and private biotech companies in a fireside chat format. Each episode is centered around a key event for the focus company, which can include new clinical data, a material regulatory event, key management additions, a significant new investment, a key acquisition, new entry into the public markets, etc. We invite key members of management and frequently ask related third parties to join the discussion to learn why they are excited about the science and opportunity for these emerging biotech leaders.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc . is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms that are both in clinical trials: The Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and a mechanistic driver of many diseases. XProTM, first of several DN-TNF products, is in clinical trials to determine if it can treat patients with Early Alzheimer's disease. . The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmuneTM, a therapy developed to prime a patient's NK cells to treat patients with cancer. INKmuneTM uses a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. The INKmuneTM trial is enrolling patients into a US Phase I/II trial in men with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer and into a Phase I program in MDS/AML in Europe. To learn more, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Clinical trials are in early stages and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. INB03TM, XPro1595, and INKmuneTM are still in clinical trials or preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any regulatory body and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved by the FDA or any regulatory body or that any specific results will be achieved. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

INmune Bio Contact:

David Moss, CFO

(858) 964-3720

...

Investor Contact:

Jason Nelson, Core IR

(516) 842-9614 x-823