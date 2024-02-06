Applied Systems Partners With Employee Navigator To Connect The Digital Roundtrip Of Employee Benefits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership to provide a fully digitized quote to enroll solution for employee benefits brokers.

Chicago, IL., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced a partnership with Employee Navigator, a leading benefits administration, HR and compliance software, to offer a completely digital solution in the benefits market. Together, the integration of Applied Epic® and Applied Benefits Designer® with Employee Navigator will enable seamless connectivity of critical plan data from quote to enroll, empowering benefits brokers to manage each stage of the benefits lifecycle without ever leaving their management system.

“Both Employee Navigator and Applied Systems are committed to modernizing the employee benefits industry and we believe an automated quote to enroll experience is a big step in that direction,” said George Reese, chief executive officer, Employee Navigator.“Through this partnership we expect brokers to realize true efficiencies that will help them run more effective and profitable agencies. Ultimately, this type of automation is necessary for brokers as they continue digitizing their books of business.”

This key partnership represents the first integration between a management system and a benefits administration system in the industry, enabling a streamlined renewal process and saving countless hours of duplicate data entry and fragmented document management for brokers. With just a few clicks, the integrated workflow moves the most critical plan data from quote to enroll, saving valuable time that can be spent servicing new and existing customers.

“Applied's integration with Employee Navigator is a game changer for us. The reduced data entry saves us a ton of time when we're busiest in Q4, allowing us to facilitate more open enrollments for our small group clients in Employee Navigator,” said Michael Seeling, vice president, AWS Insurance.“Adding this integration has helped us overhaul and streamline our entire renewal process, making us more efficient in the long run and giving us more time to focus on our high-impact tasks.”

“Traditionally, the process from quoting to enrollment has been tedious and manual for the benefits broker, involving documentation of plan details in various systems and creating difficulty in maintaining a single, reliable information source,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems.“Our integration with Employee Navigator will connect and accelerate the Digital Roundtrip of Benefits, solving this once error-prone, fragmented workflow to make policy management and new business identification easier.”



Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Employee Navigator is a rapidly growing benefits and HR software company integrated with over 400+ of the nation's leading insurance carriers, payroll companies, and TPA's. Its platform delivers brokers and employers a connected digital experience, streamlining the management of everything from online enrollment and onboarding to ACA reporting, time off tracking, and more. The company currently works with more than 5,000 brokers, providing benefits administration and HR products to over 175,000 companies and 14+ million employees and dependents. For more information, visit

