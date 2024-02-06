Newlake Capital Partners To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Call On March 11Th At 11:00 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW CANAAN, Conn., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or“NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, on Monday, March 11, 2024.
| Event:
| NewLake Capital Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call
| Date:
| Monday, March 11, 2024
| Time:
| 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
| Live Call:
| +1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1- 201-493-6780 (International)
| Webcast:
|
|
|
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 25, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing +1 -844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13744342.
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
PH: (212) 896-1254
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
PH: (570) 209-2947
MENAFN06022024004107003653ID1107817106
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.