MANGORX TO OFFER THE BIG GAME’S LOSING TEAM A FREE ONE YEAR SUPPLY OF ITS ED PRODUCT, MANGO, TO HELP RAISE… SPIRITS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MangoRx Wants to Keep Fumbles on the Field, Not in the Bedroom, Offering the Losing Team Free MangoRx ED Products for One Year

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangoceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGRX) (“ MangoRx ” or the“Company”), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated hair growth product (“GROW”) and erectile dysfunction (“ED”) drug (“Mango”), announces that regardless of who loses the Big Game this Sunday, they are prepared to offer a free one-year supply of its Mango ED products for the entire losing team, ensuring they still get sacked after the game.

MangoRx is committed to helping men tackle hard issues. In addition to offering the losing team players the opportunity to score, fans can also get in on the fun with a special discount code equal to the game's point difference, along with discounts site-wide. This code will be available to fans following the results of the Big Game.

MangoRx's advisory board member, Dr. Douglas Christianson notes, "The sting of defeat, whether in sports or life, can echo into our intimate lives, as studies link depression and performance anxiety with erectile dysfunction, illuminating the profound impact of our emotional health on physical performance in the bedroom."

MangoRx's signature ED product Mango (think "Man, Go) is a uniquely formulated drug which leverages the active ingredients found in either CialisTM (Tadalafil) or ViagraTM (Sildenafil). MangoRx's Tadalafil and Sildenafil based Mango ED products are compounded with both Oxytocin and L-Arginine in a tasty Mango-flavored, rapid dissolve tablet (RDT).

“Just because your team doesn't perform on the field, doesn't mean the fans shouldn't be able to score. We understand the daily pressures for men that come with everyday life and the sadness that comes when your team can't put it through the goal post. These pressures ultimately affect performance, and our job is to help the fans avoid any false starts, and make sure you get it through the uprights every time,” says Jacob Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of MangoRx.

MangoRx will also be the marquee sponsor for several Barstool Sports' week-long programming surrounding the Big Game in Las Vegas including The Dozen Trivia Live Show Pro-Am with Dave Portnoy and other Barstool fan favorites, Stool Scenes' "Super Bowl Special", and The Rundown, in addition to sponsoring the Big Game's Day-of livestream from Chicago HQ, the brand's content house in Las Vegas, and several other podcasts and radio shows.

In addition, as a Marquee Sponsor, MangoRx will be prominently featured on the Barstool Podcasts starting the week of January 22nd and running through March 15th with an estimated number of over 7 million views and impressions. MangoRx's products and branding will also be present throughout their newly opened Chicago HQ.

About MangoRx

MangoRx is focused on developing a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED) and hair growth. Interested consumers can use MangoRx's telemedicine platform for a smooth medical prescription that is exclusively compounded for each individual. Orders will then be reviewed by a physician and, if approved, fulfilled and discreetly shipped through MangoRx's partner compounding pharmacy and right to the patient's doorstep.

To learn more about MangoRx's mission and other products, please visit or on social media @Mango .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to; our ability to obtain additional funding and generate revenues to support our operations; risks associated with our ED product which have not been, and will not be, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and have not had the benefit of the FDA's clinical trial protocol which seeks to prevent the possibility of serious patient injury and death; risks that the FDA may determine that the compounding of our planned products does not fall within the exemption from the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act ("FFDCA Act") provided by Section 503A; risks associated with related party relationships and agreements; the effect of data security breaches, malicious code and/or hackers; competition and our ability to create a well-known brand name; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; material changes and/or terminations of our relationships with key parties; significant product returns from customers, product liability, recalls and litigation associated with tainted products or products found to cause health issues; our ability to innovate, expand our offerings and compete against competitors which may have greater resources; our significant reliance on related party transactions; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and products; risks related to the fact that our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob D. Cohen and President, Jonathan Arango, combined have majority voting control over the Company; risks related to the significant number of shares in the public float, our share volume, the effect of sales of a significant number of shares in the marketplace, and the fact that the majority of our shareholders paid less for their shares than the public offering price of our common stock in our recent initial public offering; the fact that we have a significant number of outstanding warrants to purchase shares of common stock at $1.00 per share, the resale of which underlying shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; our ability to build and maintain our brand; cybersecurity, information systems and fraud risks and problems with our websites; changes in, and our compliance with, rules and regulations affecting our operations, sales, marketing and/or our products; shipping, production or manufacturing delays; regulations we are required to comply with in connection with our operations, manufacturing, labeling and shipping; our dependency on third-parties to prescribe and compound our ED product; our ability to establish or maintain relations and/or relationships with third-parties; potential safety risks associated with our Mango ED product, including the use of ingredients, combination of such ingredients and the dosages thereof; the effects of high inflation, increasing interest rates and economic downturns, including potential recessions, as well as macroeconomic, geopolitical, health and industry trends, pandemics, acts of war (including the ongoing Ukraine/Russian conflict) and other large-scale crises; our ability to protect intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage our business effectively; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; overhang which may reduce the value of our common stock; volatility in the trading price of our common stock; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended September 30, 2023. These filings are available at and at our website at . All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Follow Mangoceuticals and MangoRx on social media:







FOR PUBLIC RELATIONS

Lucky Break Public Relations

Sahra Simpson

...

(323) 602-0091 ext. 704