Catapult Revolutionizes Women’S Hockey By Collaborating With Professional Women’S Hockey League

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) League-wide deal equips all PWHL teams with Catapult video solutions to enhance their game strategies and performance analysis

Boston, MA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult (ASX: CAT), the global performance technology leader in elite sports, today announced a new partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). For the first time ever, Catapult is working with a professional women's hockey organization to help improve various aspects of the athletes' performance, training, analysis, and overall experience. The new league-wide collaboration will empower all six PWHL teams (Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto) with Catapult's cutting-edge video solutions to enhance game strategies and performance analysis.

The integration of Catapult's video solutions allows PWHL teams to conduct in-depth video analysis, providing coaches and athletes with a comprehensive understanding of their strengths and areas for improvement. For example, coaches can compile and showcase video footage from practices and games, enabling focused skill development and strategic preparation for upcoming games.

Catapult recently surveyed over 700 industry experts and one of the pivotal trends set to reshape the sports technology landscape is the growth of technology in women's sports. According to Catapult's recently published report “2024 Sports Trends & Predictions,” 2024 is poised to be a landmark year for the advancement of technology in women's sports with an overwhelming 80% of industry professionals anticipating a larger role of sports analytics in this domain.

“We are thrilled about our collaboration with the Professional Women's Hockey League,” said Will Lopes, CEO of Catapult.“As the spotlight on women's sports intensifies, so does the investment in technology services aimed at enhancing athlete and team performance. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to propelling women's sports forward through innovative technology. Together, Catapult and the PWHL are forging a new path in women's sports, where the synergy of technology, talent, and coaching creates an unbeatable combination.”

Catapult's video solution will equip the league with a transformative toolset to elevate the speed, efficiency, and impact of video analysis. By seamlessly integrating video clips from both game days and practices, teams can gain unparalleled insights into athlete performance. And PWHL coaches and athletes will have access to enhanced communication features and mobile view options providing all PWHL teams with a comprehensive performance ecosystem. Highlights of the communication and mobile view features include:



Live video directly to the bench: Giving coaches the ability for instant analysis and real-time coaching adjustments.

Exchange video content: Allows all teams in the league to upload and download game day video directly within Catapult's platform. Enhanced video presentation tools: Provides all PWHL coaches with access to Catapult's next gen presentation tools that improves the education process of key performance insights for athletes with unparalleled visualization features.

“The Professional Women's Hockey League transcends being just a league; it embodies a powerful movement propelling women's hockey to new heights on a global stage,” said Annie Camins, VP of Hockey Operations at PWHL.“In perfect harmony with our vision to merge technology and talent, our partnership with Catapult amplifies our commitment to advancement for all of our athletes.”

The inaugural PWHL regular season began on January 1, 2024, and includes 72 games through May 5, 2024, followed by playoffs.

About Professional Women's Hockey League

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Visit thepwh to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newslette to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial plus all six team accounts @pwhl_boston , @pwhl_minnesota , @pwhl_montreal , @pwhl_newyork , @pwhl_ottawa , and @pwhl_toronto .

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. Catapult works with more than 4,000 elite teams in over 40 sports across more than 100 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult or to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit us at catapult. Follow us at @CatapultSports on social media for daily updates.





CONTACT: Jenna Richard Catapult (209) 840-0723 ... Paul Krotz Professional Women's Hockey League (647) 505-8010 ...