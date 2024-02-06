Linnea SA Of Switzerland And Universidade Estadual De Campinas (Unicamp) Brazil Announce Scientific Partnership To Promote Cannabinoids Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIAZZINO, Switzerland, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linnea SA, a leading global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturer with over 40 years of experience and a long-term presence in the Latam area, is pleased to announce the start of a strategic partnership with the Universidade Estadual de Campinas (UniCamp), a prestigious public research university in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. This important partnership aims to streamline and advance scientific development and research into cannabinoids.



The cannabinoid market in Latin America has been growing over the last years as a result of patients' demand for safe, reliable and effective therapy. The current cannabinoid delivery forms are often not aligned with the standards of quality typical of the pharmaceutical world and necessary to ensure the safety and the efficacy for patients.

As the demand for cannabinoid therapies rises, health authorities are gradually creating rules to protect consumers and help healthcare personnel to identify the best cannabinoid treatments.

To help accelerate this process, Linnea SA and Unicamp are now working together on the development of innovative cannabinoid-based products in alignment with current and future medical needs. Linnea SA and Unicamp believe promoting science through high-quality products can help people to receive better treatments.

Linnea SA currently sells their botanical nature derived APIs, including cannabinoids, to over 300 business partners in over 70 different countries worldwide. Linnea SA is proud to promote the best practices and are strongly committed to ongoing scientific research and development through global strategic partnerships.

Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) is a well respected leading research university that is responsible for around 15% of Brazilian research and also produces more patents than any other research organization in Brazil.You can find Linnea Cannabinoids online at and get in contact at

About Linnea Cannabinoids:

Linnea SA has been providing gold-standard botanical ingredients for use in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and dietary supplement industries for over 40 years. Having expanded into the cannabis and cannabinoid industries in 2016, they helped pave the way in research, standardization and a pharmaceutical level of quality for this emerging global industry.

