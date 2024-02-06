Rapid7 Adds New Managed Digital Risk Protection To Leading MDR Service For 360-Degree Detection And Response

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) External threat monitoring and remediation managed by Rapid7 experts pinpoints and eliminates threats earlier in the threat life cycle

BOSTON, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced a new Managed Digital Risk Protection (DRP) service for external threat monitoring and remediation that prevents attacks earlier in the threat life cycle. Customers can add this solution to Managed Threat Complete, Rapid7's leading managed detection and response (MDR) service, for extended visibility and response support across their internal and external attack surfaces.



With Managed DRP, Rapid7 actively monitors the clear, deep, and dark web for early threat indicators, including credential and data leakage, phishing kits, fraud, and data exploitation. The Rapid7 team also monitors for customer data and files that may have been leaked in a previous attack against the customer, their supply chain, or one of their third parties. This provides critical visibility into potential ransomware exposure to quickly and thoroughly address areas of potential compromise.

“Rapid7 is changing the game in managed security,” said Jeremiah Dewey, senior vice president of managed services, Rapid7.“Bringing digital risk protection into Managed Threat Complete gives our experts a broadened view into customers' environments, along with timely, relevant insights. We can therefore proactively uncover the earliest stages of a potential attack and terminate it before it might make an impact.”

Together, Managed DRP and Managed Threat Complete sit at the intersection of attack surface management (ASM) and detection and response (D&R) to provide 360-degree visibility across the attack surface, with the context and guidance teams need to confidently anticipate, pinpoint, and take action on threats from endpoint to the cloud.

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7's comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

