Vlad Catrinescu, Microsoft MVP Joins Syskit As Technical Evangelist

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 06, 2024 -- Syskit , a leading platform provider for introducing visibility to Microsoft 365, announced today that Vlad Catrinescu, Microsoft MVP, is joining their ranks as their Technical Evangelist. Catrinescu will leverage his experience and knowledge to educate and simplify Microsoft for Syskit's community.

"When we first started collaborating with Vlad, we immediately recognized he would be a great fit for us with his passion for sharing his vast amount of knowledge. We are aware organizations worldwide face numerous complexities in their day-to-day management and governance. Our goal is to demystify Microsoft. Vlad joining our team will be another significant step in helping our customers simplify their management and increase security," said Toni Frankola, CEO at Syskit.

Catrinescu is an Office 365 consultant, Microsoft Certified Trainer, and a published author who has impacted over a million global IT professionals and end-users. A Microsoft MVP since 2013, he is a renowned international speaker and blogger who consistently ranks among the "Top 25 SharePoint & Office 365 Influencers," solidifying his status as a leading Microsoft expert.

Catrinescu explained his reason for joining Syskit, stating,“I know that governance will never be a buzzword like AI. But it is vital in ensuring the success of organizations working in Microsoft environments. With the widespread adoption of Copilot, and amid the growing complexities, such as the rising number of sites, containers, permission challenges, and a sheer abundance of data, Syskit Point is probably the best tool on the market for visibility and security of Microsoft tenants. I'm genuinely excited to be part of the Syskit team, where I can contribute and create fantastic content about SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, and Microsoft Copilot for the community.”

Every Thursday, Syskit will release an episode of their seven-part video series hosted by Catrinescu and Microsoft MVP Drew Madelung, in which they teach IT admins how to tackle challenges with reclaiming unused licenses, cleaning up orphaned workspaces and users, managing oversharing, and much more.

About Syskit

Syskit developed a platform that introduces complete visibility in the Microsoft 365 environment. Centralized dashboard enables IT admins and end-users to automate and speed up processes, cut costs and increase cybersecurity. Platform is mentioned in various Gartner reports regarding external sharing, SaaS management and Microsoft Copilot.

