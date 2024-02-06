Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes SODA.Auto As Member

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shaping the Future of Automotive Technology

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium ® (DTCTM) today announced that SODA has joined the consortium to drive the use of digital twins in Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

SODA plans to collaborate with the consortium's community to make vehicle development significantly faster and substantially more cost-effective, revolutionizing the way vehicles are designed and manufactured.

"We see the digital twin as a core pillar, together with AI and SDV concepts driving forward our vision to tackle complex challenges in the automotive industry and to make it possible to build a vehicle in just a few clicks," says Sergey Malygin, CEO at SODA. "Our journey with the Digital Twin Consortium is not just an alliance; it's a fusion of ideas and aspirations."

“We're excited to have SODA as a member of the DTC,” said Dan Isaacs, GM&CTO of the DTC.“Their experience in using digital twins for software-defined automotive applications will help us drive digital twin use in the automotive industry.”

About SODA

SODA stands for 'Software Defined Auto', it enables automakers with AI-powered technology and toolchain, doubling the speed of vehicle software engineering. SODA V suit brings simplicity to automotive engineering, replacing a set of 15 different tools. For more information, visit

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit .

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks . All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

