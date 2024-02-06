Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 2.4 Billion By 2031, With 7.7% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A growing focus on personalized wellness will drive demand for vitamins & minerals premixes.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The vitamin & mineral premixes market accounted for US$ 1.2 billion in 2022. Between 2023 and 2031, it is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.7%, reaching US$ 2.4 billion by 2031. Diets tailored to each individual's needs may become increasingly important as body science advances. Individual vitamin and mineral premixes can be tailored to meet certain populations' dietary and nutritional needs, thereby improving general health.

Premix-type innovations were observed in the vitamin and mineral industry. Developments in microencapsulation, encapsulation technologies, and other formulations that improve the stability, bioavailability, and flavor of the added nutrients could fall under this category. These developments might facilitate the use of premixes in a wider variety of food and drink items.

Due to the increased popularity of clean-label products and plant-based diets, premixes may utilize natural and plant-based sources of vitamins and minerals. The popularity of products made from plant-based ingredients may increase in response to consumer demand for less processed and natural products. Increasing e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels may change marketing strategies for vitamin and mineral premixes. Businesses may investigate online platforms to reach a wider audience and provide easy access to nutritional items.

The diet supplement market revenue is expected to increase as more consumers consume dietary supplements

As awareness of premix benefits grows, the vitamin & mineral premixes market is likely to grow.

As lifestyles change, schedules get busier, and convenience becomes more important, ready-to-eat foods are becoming increasingly popular. A large share of the market was held by North America in 2022.

Manufacturers of vitamins and minerals are investing in research and development to expand their product lines. Increasing customer demand for healthier products with lower cholesterol and calories is driving the development of healthier alternatives. The food industry now offers a wide range of vitamin and mineral blends.

In July 2022, DSM completed the refinement and scaling of its proprietary process and began mass production in 2023. As part of the launch process, customers were sampled and applications were tested. In October 2023, SternVitamin presented selected solutions addressing current trends. Three micronutrient premixes are showcased that have been used in various applications. Gummies, a trending application, contain the SternCogni+ premix, which boosts cognition as you age.

Premixes containing vitamins and minerals are becoming increasingly popular due to increased awareness of nutritional inadequacies among the global population.

Due to growing awareness of the benefits of a balanced diet and the importance of vitamins and minerals in maintaining good health, there is a growing demand for goods that can address particular nutrient deficiencies. In addition to meeting these nutritional needs, vitamin and mineral premixes can be added to various food and beverage products.

Fortified foods and drinks have become increasingly popular due to the rising demand. Customers seek goods that fulfill their taste preferences and add health advantages.

Products that are fortified with vital vitamins and minerals meet this need by providing solutions that are both more functional and nutritious. Fortification relies on premixed vitamins and minerals to add exact and consistent quantities of nutrients to products.

The market for vitamin and mineral premixes is growing substantially due to rising food and beverage consumption. Using vitamin and mineral premixes becomes standard procedure as the industry innovates and releases new products to satisfy consumer preferences. Producers can speed up production and ensure precise and reliable nutrient levels with these premixes. The versatility of vitamin and mineral premixes makes them suitable for use in various food and beverage applications, including dairy products, baked goods, beverages, and supplements.

North America is expected to lead the vitamin and mineral premixes market. Customers in North America are increasingly concerned about their health and wellness.

Vitamins and minerals enhanced with vital vitamins and minerals have become increasingly popular among consumers due to a growing consumer awareness of nutritionally beneficial products. Premixes containing vitamins and minerals have been in demand as consumers become more aware of what they consume and try to fill in any nutritional gaps. Fortifying food and drink has become a popular trend in the North American market . Customers are looking for goods that improve their general well-being and taste well. Fortifying staple foods with essential vitamins and minerals is one strategy producers use to meet this need. Premixes of vitamins and minerals are essential to this process since they offer a standardized and practical fortification option.

Powder Liquid

Bakery & Confectionaries

Beverages

Dairy Products Cereals & Snacks



Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals Others

Vitamin Premixes

Mineral Premixes

Amino Acid Premixes

Nucleotide Premixes Others

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia Middle East & Africa

