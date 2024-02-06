La-Z-Boy Incorporated Announces Timing Of Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONROE, Mich., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will report its third quarter fiscal 2024 results for the period ended January 27, 2024 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, and will hold its quarterly investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (888) 506-0062 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (973) 528-0011. The participant access code is 355765.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the internet. It will be available at , and will be accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Conference ID 49895.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes La-Z-Boy, England, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 177 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. The Corporate and Other segment includes Joybird, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture that also has 11 stores in the U.S.

The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 353 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 521 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at .