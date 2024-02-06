Fifth Corner Acquires Park Village Shopping Center, Southlake, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fifth Corner ( ), acquired Park Village Shopping Center in Southlake, Texas, through an affiliate. This Irreplaceable CornerTM, fortress property is located at the intersection of E. Southlake Boulevard and N. Carroll Ave.; the epicenter of the affluent and growing northwest quadrant in the Dallas / Fort Worth market.Park Village is a 185,493 square foot Irreplaceable CornerTM that sits on approximately 19 acres in Southlake, Texas. The Property is anchored by REI, West Elm, Michael's, IKEA Planning Studio, and a complementary mix of high-traffic restaurants and service-oriented retailers. For dining and specialty experiences, the community enjoys Gloria's, Taverna Rossa, Sweetgreen, Orvis, Sur la Table and many others.Chad Braun, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Fifth Corner shared,“With approximately 12 million shopping visits at this intersection each year, Fifth Corner was drawn to the potential for improving connectivity with the surrounding community. Our values and our strategy call us to improve the communities we serve. Park Village provides the opportunity and the locational fundamentals to fulfill our goals with our investors and the community that visits here.”Fifth Corner's mission is creating value on community focused Irreplaceable CornerTM properties and is a full-service real estate operating company that provides investment, leasing, property management and asset management disciplines.“The acquisition of Park Village reflects the discipline, growth and ability of the Fifth Corner team.” said Tenel Tayar, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Fifth Corner. Fifth Corner remains bullish about the opportunities for continued growth given the current market dynamics and looks forward to growing its platform with more Irreplaceable CornersTM like Park Village in the near future.ABOUT FIFTH CORNERFifth Corner is a Houston-based real estate company investing in and creating value on community-focused Irreplaceable CornersTM located in the fastest growing metros. The real estate strategy and culture are time-tested and refined over 30 years to create value for the properties, investors, and communities.For more information, please visit their website at or contact Chad Braun at ....Forward-Looking StatementsCertain information contained in this material constitutes“forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“objective,”“strategy,”“plan,”“project,”“estimate,”“intend,”“continue” or“believe” or the negatives of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements.

