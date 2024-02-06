Peripherex Appoints Eric Bernabei As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peripherex

Peripherex, a pioneer in eyecare diagnostics and insights, announced today the appointment of Eric Bernabei as CEO, effective February 1, 2024.

USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Peripherex, a pioneer in eyecare diagnostics and insights, announced today the appointment of Eric Bernabei as CEO, effective February 1, 2024. Mr. Bernabei will lead the next stages of fundraising and execute a growth strategy to expand the use of Peripherex's eye-tracking-based visual field test technology into the home and clinic channels. The appointment comes on the heels of Peripherex satisfying U.S. FDA Class I registration requirements for monitoring, and with an expanded view towards growth in testing for glaucoma and AMD patients.“This is an exciting time for Peripherex, eyecare physicians and patients. I am honored to lead the company in this next phase of rapidly building capabilities and growing our user base, but also by the trust and faith that the Peripherex Board has placed in me. The team has come a long way in the last 2 years, and I look forward to building upon their success,” said Bernabei.“Visual field testing for these diseases has long been a source of patient discomfort and of bottlenecks in eye care providers' offices, so I am very pleased that we have been able to make these scientific and technical breakthroughs,” said Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg, co-founder of Peripherex and current Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University.“Eric's experienced leadership and history of success working across device, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and genomics brings a broad experience set and global network that is vital to Peripherex's continued growth.”Mr. Bernabei has a long history in healthcare, with 28 years operating in the eyecare space. Most recently, Eric served in several C-suite roles within Avellino, a Menlo Park, CA, genetics research and diagnostics company, and as CEO of Avellino's subsidiary, Palmona Pathogenomics. Prior to Avellino, he held multiple management roles in regional portfolio and country commercial operations for Alcon in the US, Switzerland and Japan, primarily in the Surgical business with a focus on advanced technologies. Prior to Alcon, Eric held marketing and medical affairs roles with BD Ophthalmic Systems, focusing on refractive surgery and early clinical trials of novel glaucoma devices and silicon blade technologies. Beyond his professional activities in eyecare, he is currently a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers, a 390 year old, London-based company dedicated to the scientific advancement and charitable work related to vision and optical sciences.About PeripherexPeripherex is a pioneer in eyecare diagnostics and insights, transforming the way testing is delivered anywhere, at any time, for everyone. The Peripherex eye tracking software platform improves access to care and offers actionable insights earlier in the continuum of care compared to routine check-ups. By expanding access to regular testing modalities and effectively moving testing from the clinic into the home, Peripherex leverages the diagnostic power of the eye to deliver physiologically based health insights to users and healthcare providers. ()

Peripherex

Peripherex

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn