Tasha Keadle, Top Supply Chain And Operations Executive, Appointed As Chief Operating Officer Of DG Matrix

- Tasha KeadleRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DG MATRIX , the leader in EV charging and microgrid solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tasha Keadle as Chief Operating Officer. Tasha brings several decades of experience in operations, supply chain, procurement, and strategic planning across the energy and technology industries at companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500. She formerly led $2B of annual purchasing spend as the Senior Vice President of North America Purchasing for Schneider Electric, heading up an organization of more than 450 people. Prior to her role at Schneider, she worked at Dell, where she managed global sourcing for their mobile products business and high-volume OEM software sourcing for laptop and desktop products.In her new role at DG Matrix, Tasha will be responsible for DG Matrix's operational ramp-up, manufacturing, supply chain, and purchasing as the company hyperscales in the growing EV charging and electrification markets. She will lead the company's experienced team of operations professionals and streamline workflows across the company to ensure high-quality execution. An inclusive and boots-on-the-ground leader, her leadership style is collaborative and caring, though she is not shy about making tough calls. Her experience leading global teams across varying company sizes and industries through complex transformations makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead DG Matrix during this transformational growth period and beyond."We are incredibly excited to welcome Tasha to DG Matrix," said Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix. "Her excellent operational experience and execution skills coupled with her ability to lead dynamic teams through periods of rapid development will enable DG Matrix to scale confidently and efficiently under her leadership.”Tasha noted her excitement to join the team, commenting "I am happy to be part of DG Matrix's talented executive team where our technology & products will change power storage and delivery across the world. I also look forward to leading our operations team to deliver customer solutions that are sustainable, reliable, and innovative.”Tasha Keadle holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master's degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from North Carolina State University. Outside of work, Tasha is an avid water sports aficionado and outdoorswoman. She lives in Florida with her husband and two teenage sons.

