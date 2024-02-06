Rooferscoffeeshop® Announces 2024 Influencers For Its Coffee Shop Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Coffee Shop Influencers

RCS Influencers celebrates its eighth year of giving back to the industries it serves.

SISTERS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RoofersCoffeeShop, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, announces the 2024 Coffee Shop Influencers for RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShopTM and CoatingsCoffeeShopTM.Each month these Influencers respond to a topic that is hot in their respective industry such as sustainability practices, AI usage, training and fall protection, recruitment strategies, cause marketing and more. Information is shared through interviews, videos and articles on RCS, MCS and CCS. These Influencers represent all facets of the roofing, metal and coatings industries from contractors and associations to industry manufacturers and service providers. Their contributions are recognized in a special section on each site.“We are committed to sharing the thought leadership that each influencer brings to address important issues that affect professionals in each of these industries,” stated RCS President Heidi J. Ellsworth.“We are excited to share their expertise across all Coffee Shops in order to help others find success and are so grateful for their contributions.”We are proud to announce the following 2024 Influencers:RoofersCoffeeShop- Charles Antis – Antis Roofing & Waterproofing- Rich Carroll – Carroll Consulting Group- Melissa Chapman – Glo Group- Patrick Cochran – Red Dog's Roofing- Trent Cotney – Adams & Reese- Kendall & Chris Ekerson, Brandon & Nalani Smith – SA Roofing- Tammy Hall – CFS Roofing Services- Peter Horch – Horch Roofing- Rae Fistonich – Chinook Roofing- John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group- Ro Lewis – Tremco- Lee Lipniskis – Levello Construction- Steve Little – KPost Roofing & Waterproofing- Jake Magalsky – Ace Roofing- Wendy Marvin – Matrix Roofing & Home Solutions- Mandy McIntyre – Level Up Consultants- Ashley and Seth Pietsch – Integrity Insurance & Bonding Inc- Allison Woslager – Integrity PNW- Bill Seibert – Fisher Roofing Company- Jim Ziminski – BZR AdvisorsMetalCoffeeShop- Hayley Bohmer – New Tech Machinery- Kevin Bumstead – Stan's Roofing and Siding- Randy Chaffee – Source One Marketing- Rob Collins – Quarve Contracting- Holly Gotfredson – American Metalcraft, Inc.- Rob Haddock – S-5!®- Jena Jackson – Indiana Metal- John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group- Ken McLauchlan – MetalForming- Bob Mesmer – RMG Erectors- Kyle Nurminen – The Metal Roof Experts- Luccas Severance – Slate Valley Supply- John Sheridan – Sheridan Metal Resources- Melanie Spaid – Ordoff and Spaid- Bill Stillwell – Hippo Roofing- Erik Trefzger – Orca RoofingCoatingsCoffeeShop- John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group- Johnny Walker – ICP- Chris Huettig – Karnak- Will Lorenz – General Coatings- Greg Hlavaty – Western Colloid- Lisa Irby – Thomas Roofing- Dennis Perry – Commercial Roofers- Jeff Blank – Simon Roofing- Renee Urso – Ohara's Sons Roofing- Ray Coykendall – JD Miles and Sons Roofing- Marc Allen – Shark RoofingFind more information on the 2024 RCS Influencers , MCS Influencers and CCS Influencers .About RoofersCoffeeShopAs an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop is“Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit .About MetalCoffeeShopMetalCoffeeShop is committed to being an advocate and supporter of the metal construction industry. With Sherwin-Williams and industry thought leader's contributions, the site supplies consistent information, education and networking avenues for all metal construction professionals. Visitors to the site will not only find education and information but thought-leading editorial, multimedia and Influencer content that elevates the metal construction industry. Like RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop is“Where the Metal Industry Meets!” For more information and involvement opportunities, visit .About CoatingsCoffeeShopCoatingsCoffeeShop (CCS), sponsored by APOC, launched in 2023. A sister site to the other Coffee Shops, CCS is committed to delivering the education, training, news and information that helps contractors find success in the coatings industry. This unique online community focuses on all things related to coatings including roofing, construction, infrastructure and below-grade applications. CCS connects the industry suppliers, manufacturers and associations with coating contractors to ensure the continued success of the contractor as well as the continued growth of this innovative and sustainable construction solution. Learn more at .

