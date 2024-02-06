U.S. CIVIL RIGHTS TRAIL CONTINUES TO GROW, ADDING FOUR NEW LANDMARKS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New sites in Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee & Virginia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Civil Rights Trail is proud to add four important landmarks to the collection of 130-plus U.S. Civil Rights Trail sites. These new landmarks applied to and were selected by the U.S. Civil Rights Trail Marketing Alliance in its continuing effort to raise tourists' awareness of places significant to the Civil Rights Movement. The new sites join the trail's churches, courthouses, schools, museums and other landmarks, primarily in the Southern states, where activists challenged segregation in the 1950s and 1960s to advance social justice.“We are thrilled to welcome these sites officially to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail,” said Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and chair of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail Marketing Alliance.“Our group comprises leadership from state tourism, cultural, and heritage departments and national historians, and has worked closely with stakeholders since launching CivilRightsTrail in 2018. We look forward to engaging with these new sites to bring awareness of an immersive cultural experience for visitors seeking to learn from our past and build hope for our future.”The newest class of US Civil Rights Trail sites for 2024 include:The International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina – Located in the area that was once a hub for the trans-Atlantic slave trade, this site is the only curated museum in South Carolina that interprets the state's pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement and does so by illustrating the events that led to it.The Withers Collection Museum and Gallery in Memphis, Tennessee – The Withers Collection Museum & Gallery houses the work of Ernest Withers Sr., an internationally acclaimed photographer and photojournalist recognized for his iconic photographs of Memphis and the broader South during the civil rights era.The Fredericksburg Civil Rights Trail in Virginia – This series of sites was created to recognize the places and people that were significant to the Civil Rights Movement. The 21- stop trail has two parts: Part 1 is a 2.6-mile walking tour through Fredericksburg's historic downtown district. Visitors can start at the Fredericksburg Center, where trail maps are available. Part 2 is a 1.9-mile driving tour with stops on the University of Mary Washington campus, Shiloh Cemetery, and the Dorothy Hart Community Center.Holt Street Memorial Baptist Church in Alabama – Over 5,000 people congregated here soon after Rosa Parks' arrest to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. give a stirring speech promoting nonviolent protest methods that led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott.By joining the many other trail sites across 14 states and the District of Columbia, these new additions can leverage the award-winning promotional efforts conducted over the past five years, such as CivilRightsTrail, which generated over 5 million visits from 43 countries. And recently the trail's companion publication – The Official U.S. Civil Rights Trail Book – further showcased the power of the Civil Rights Movement through an augmented reality (AR) experience, letting readers interact with history instead of just reading about it. The AR feature included videos, speeches, maps and unique looks at the Greensboro Four, the Little Rock Nine and the march on Selma, winning a Gold ADDY.A Bronze ADDY went to the“Ordinary Objects, Extraordinary Stories” campaign, highlighting familiar items such as a desk and backpack that illustrated the Brown vs. Board of Education decision and the experiences of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The campaign drew in a new audience and helped change how people viewed the movement and those who fought for change.The U.S. Civil Rights Trail Podcast channel was recognized with a U.S. Travel Industry Mercury Award nomination in 2022 for excellence and creativity. The podcast features in-depth looks at pivotal moments in history throughout 23 episodes across six states, and it continues to add episodes.About the U.S. Civil Rights Trail:The U.S. Civil Rights Trail is a collection of churches, courthouses, schools, museums and other landmarks primarily in the Southern states where activists challenged segregation in the 1950s and 1960s to advance social justice. Famous sites include the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama; Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas; the Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth's where sit-ins began; the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee; and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthplace in Atlanta, Georgia, to name a few. The people, locations and destinations included in the Civil Rights Trail provide a way for families, travelers and educators to experience history firsthand. For details about the sites and stories from civil rights pioneers, visit CivilRightsTrail

U.S. Civil Rights Trail Marketing Alliance, LLC

