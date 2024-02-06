Anduro Manufacturing Honored With A 2023 Best Of Georgia Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anduro Manufacturing, a leader in the polywoven packaging industry, is proud to announce its recent achievement of the 2023 Best of Georgia Award, a recognition that underscores the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the packaging sector. This distinguished award, based on customer votes, highlights Anduro's influential role in shaping both the local and global packaging markets.



Founded with a vision of combining innovation and quality, Anduro Manufacturing has established itself as a provider of custom packaging solutions known for their timeliness, cost-efficiency, and unparalleled quality. "Our promise is to apply our capability, expertise, and commitment to superior service to provide you a competitive edge in today's highly competitive polywoven packaged products marketplace," says CEO Marc Datelle, echoing the company's ethos.



Operating from Atlanta and with a manufacturing base in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Anduro Manufacturing stands out for its commitment to keeping all aspects of its polywoven packaging production within the Americas. This strategic decision not only bolsters regional economies but also streamlines response times and circumvents the challenges of overseas supply chains.



In line with its sustainability efforts, Anduro exclusively uses polypropylene for its polywoven bags, a class 5 recyclable material. The company recently achieved a notable 9% reduction in standard fabric GSM, aligning with its goal of reducing environmental impact.



Beyond its environmental commitments, Anduro is deeply dedicated to its workforce and community. The company provides a positive, safe, and healthy working environment for its employees and employs a full time physician that not only provides Healthcare for the Anduro team members, but also to their families. The company is also actively involved in supporting local Honduran initiatives. This includes funding for El Refugio, a home in San Pedro Sula for vulnerable children, emphasizing education as a pathway to national progress.



Under the leadership of Marc Datelle, Anduro has demonstrated impressive adaptability and resilience, notably improving its on-time delivery rate to 99% during the 2021 global logistics crisis. Datelle's extensive entrepreneurial experience has been vital in guiding Anduro to sustained growth and industry recognition, including being one of the select manufacturers globally approved to produce packaging for Nestle Purina.



The Best of Georgia Award is not merely an accolade for Anduro Manufacturing; it symbolizes the company's dedication to quality, environmental stewardship, and community involvement. It underscores Anduro's role as an industry leader and a model of sustainable and socially responsible business practices.



Anduro Manufacturing, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a pioneering company in the polywoven packaging industry, known for its innovative and environmentally friendly packaging solutions.



Location: 4279 Roswell Road NE STE 102

Atlanta, GA 30342

