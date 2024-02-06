12Th Annual Winter Film Awards International Film Festival | Feb 21-25 | NYC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pat Swinney Kaufman, Commissioner Mayor's Office of Media & EntertainmentNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 12th Annual Winter Film Awards International Film Festival runs February 21-25 2024 in New York City and includes 82 outstanding films, a diverse mixture of animated films, documentaries, comedies, romances, dramas, horror films, music videos and web series of all lengths. Our five-day event is jam-packed with screenings and Q&A sessions at NYC's LOOK Cinemas, six Education sessions /workshops and a variety of filmmaker networking events all coming to a glittering close on February 25 with our red-carpet gala Awards Ceremony.Winter Film Awards is dedicated to showcasing the amazing diversity of voices in indie film and our 2024 lineup is 58% made by women and half by or about people of color. Filmmakers come from 23 countries and 41% of our films were made in the New York City area.SCREENING BLOCKS include a mix of shorts and feature-length films and a 20-minute Q&A Session with the filmmakers. Free shuttle buses are available between the Columbus Circle subway station (57th Street & 8th Avenue) and the theater from 5:30pm-midnight. Screening block highlights include:* Documentary Day – Saturday February 24 12:45pm-11:50pm. All documentaries, all day!* Bloody Friday Night Horror – Friday February 23 9pm-11:45pm. Eleven frightening short films from around the world!* Films from Spain – 6 films, Thursday Feb 22, 8:30pm-11:15pm* Films from France – 5 films, Friday Feb 23, 8:30pm-11:15pm* Short Film Blocks Thursday Feb 22, 6:00pm-8:20pm and Saturday Feb 24, 12:20pm-2:25pmEDUCATION SESSIONS – The Festival is dedicated to helping emerging filmmakers learn how to break into the industry. There will be six FREE educational and career-building sessions open to the public.* All About Filmmaking in New York, with NYC Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment Deputy Director of Film Thavary Krouch and Laura Berning, Sr. Project Manager from the NYS Governor's Office of Motion Picture & Television Development (Feb 22 12:45-2PM)* Everything You Need to Know about Music for Your Indie Film (Feb 22 2:15pm-3:30pm)* Filmmaking Unveiled: Navigating the Essentials for Actor Filmmakers with Valorie Hubbard (Feb 22 3:45pm-5:00pm)* Grantwriting For Filmmakers (Feb 23 12:45pm-2:00pm)* Casting Strategies for Indie Filmmakers & Actors with Richard Jordan Casting (Feb 23 2:15pm-3:30pm)* Distribution Strategies For Independent Filmmakers with Dan Gurlitz (Feb 23 3:45pm-5:00pm)PARTIES & SOCIALIZING* OPENING NIGHT KICK OFF BASH - February 21 from 7-11pm at Somewhere Nowhere, 112 West 25th Street. Filmmaker's reception, industry networking and kick-off party. This event is free and open to the public (21+).* MEETUPS & NETWORKING - A new festival lounge will be open daily at Mirabella Lounge @LOOK Cinemas, 657 West 57th Street. Hobnob with filmmakers, industry professionals and community partners at happy hours and networking events from February 22- 24. Meetups are free and open to the public and include discounted drinks with screening ticket.* GALA RED CARPET + AWARD CEREMONY February 25 5pm-11pm at Club 230FIFTH, 230 Fifth Avenue. Red Carpet 5pm, Awards Ceremony 7-8pm, After-Party 8pm onwards. With live performances from local NYC talent and appearances from film industry veterans. This event is free and open to the public (21+).ABOUT WINTER FILM AWARDSWinter Film Awards is an all-volunteer, minority and women-owned registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2011 in New York City by a group of filmmakers and enthusiasts. The mission is to promote diversity, bridge the opportunity divide and provide a platform for under-represented artists and a variety of genres, viewpoints and approaches. Winter Film Awards believes that only by seeing others' stories can we understand each other and only via an open door can the underrepresented artist enter the room.Winter Film Awards programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Promotional support provided by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment.FOLLOW US AT:#WinterIsComing #CelebrateDiversity #WFA2024

