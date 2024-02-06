From Creative Expression To Global Connection: The Infinix Vlog Awards Unveil The Vibrant World Of Gen Z

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, proudly announces the conclusion of the Infinix Vlog Awards. Part of the 'Capture Your Story' campaign, this competition drew an astonishing 42,603 submissions, showcasing the immense talent and diversity of Gen Z creators.Kicked off at the Infinix ZERO 30 5G launch event in Venice earlier last September, the Infinix Vlog Awards set a new standard in storytelling, encouraging young creatives to explore their world through the lens of their smartphones. In an amazing journey of 92 days, the campaign's hashtag #Capture your own story had achieved a global viewership of 402 million, and a total of 299 million video views. With no doubt, the campaign highlighted the growing trend of vertical screen content and the authenticity of Gen Z storytelling.Unprecedented Global Reach and EmpowermentThe Infinix Mobile Vlog Award, drawing attention globally, showcased the vibrant, unfiltered voices of youth across diverse cultures. With submissions categorized into Daily Life, Live Events, and Journeys and Travelling, the competition highlighted the evolving landscape of digital storytelling:.Global Participation: Creators from over 20 countries shared their human stories, breaking down geographical barriers and promoting multicultural exchange..Female Empowerment: Over 70% of submissions were from women, particularly from developing regions, highlighting the growing role of vlogging in empowering women's creativity worldwide..Rise of Vertical Screen: The preference for vertical videos reflects the shifting consumption habits, establishing a new visual interaction order in the realm of social media and content platforms.Insights and Observations from the JudgesThe submissions were evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges, including Oscar-nominated director Mark Gill, visual arts expert David A. Ross, and Lake Hu, CMO of InfinixThe judges found the results of the contest to be compelling and to give incredible insight into the naturalistic filmmaking of Gen Z and the authenticity with which they express themselves..Mark Gill emphasised the genuine connection and creative freedom vlogging brings, allowing for diverse expressions of humor, editing styles, and storytelling..David A. Ross remarked on the universal personal creativity facilitated by new media, enabling the sharing of real-time stories..Lake Hu focused on the evolution of vlogging, advocating for enhanced software features to elevate content quality and user experience, aiming to bring professional-grade creation tools to everyday users.The insights and observations from the judges were instrumental in highlighting the authenticity and creative integrity of Gen Z storytellers.A Celebration of Gen Z's Creative IntegrityThe Infinix Vlog Awards not only highlighted the naturalistic filmmaking skills of Gen Z but also their preference for vlogging as a medium of artistic expression.Overall Gen Z showed resoundingly that they want to share who they are and that in many cases vlogging is the creative preference of this generation. The submissions showed that as a medium vlogging is maturing into a more artistic way of expression which elevates diversity.“What is especially newsworthy is that the contest showed that distance and background aren't boundaries for Gen Z in making meaningful connections as their online lives can have such a global reach.” said Lake Hu, CMO of Infinix.The Future of Storytelling and ConnectionAs the event concludes, Infinix looks forward to continuing its support for young creators, especially those from underrepresented regions. The Infinix Vlog Awards have set a precedent in celebrating the diverse, creative, and unfiltered voices of Gen Z, proving that technology can bridge gaps and connect stories globally.About InfinixInfinix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Infinix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with first in class technology, Infinix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want. For more information, please visit: .

