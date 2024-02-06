Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Latched Plant Pot For Easily Transplanting Potted Plants Into Soil

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Juan C. of Stockton, CA is the creator of Pruning Pots, a plastic pot for flowers, trees, and other plants that open from the side via latches. Holes in the base of the pot allow for easy access to the roots for easy and convenient pruning while the latches facilitate removing the plant from the pot without disturbing its roots and soil. Users will have the ability to open and close the pot for easy access to the plant or tree via latches that allow the pot to be opened from the side. The pots may be available in several sizes to accommodate all types of plant life. Most importantly, they help prevent people from improperly trimming roots and risking damage to the plant.Plant pots typically rely on their design, material, and the use of drainage holes to make it easier to remove plants. Innovations and new products are continually being introduced to the market, allowing product developers to gain a foothold and create new items like the Pruning Pots to help gardeners and landscapers have a much easier time planting different flowers, vegetables, and numerous other plants. New methods to transplant plants are important to market growth and development for the home and garden industry. Items like the Pruning Pots will significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Juan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pruning Pots product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Pruning Pots can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...