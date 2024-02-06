Inventionhome® Inventor Creates New Cannabinoid Extraction Process Without Butane Or Alcohol

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- David N. of Chicago, IL is the creator of the Cannabinoid Extraction Process, an extraction method for cannabinoids that does not use butane or alcohol. Instead, the process utilizes high-pressure and heated water to extract THC and CBD compound. Calcium, magnesium, citrus, mint leaf, and several aromatic plants like roses, lavender, peony, etc. are combined in a coffee filter, and the ingredients can be tied like a teabag and placed in a slow cooker for approximately 2 hours or in a pressure cooker for approximately seven minutes for full extraction. The process offers a way to extract cannabinoids and medicinal herbs swiftly and easily for making cannabis edibles.The extraction of cannabinoids from cannabis plants is a crucial step in the production of various cannabis-based products, including oils, tinctures, edibles, and topicals. There are several methods used for extracting cannabinoids, with each method having its advantages and disadvantages. Using hydrocarbon solvents like butane and propane can cause damage to the plant material if the method is not completed properly. Using an olive oil extraction can be simple and safe; however, it may not produce concentrates as potent as those from other methods. Mechanical methods involve physically separating trichomes from the plant material using sieves or mesh screens, requiring significant work to complete the process. The new and improved Cannabinoid Extraction Process offers a much simpler, safer, and convenient method that produces a large yield.David filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Cannabinoid Extraction Process. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Cannabinoid Extraction Process can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...