Mosaic Creative Studios Launches Comprehensive Children's Theatre Education

Dip your toe into the Mosaic experience March 8th.

School will fill gap in traditional performance instruction, marrying deep curriculum with practical application and skill-building

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mosaic Creative Studios , the children's theatre and music education collaborative in which everyone plays a part, today announced the launch and opening of their studio.

The school immediately seeks to fulfill a gap in traditional methods of drama and theatrical education – offering broad, multi-disciplinary courses modeled after collegiate instruction. Instruction is designed to create a scaffold of applicable skills to teach, serve, and develop young artists. Children from kindergarten through high school are exposed to material like voice and speech, theatre history, physical theatre in theatre curriculum are put into practical use in production rehearsal to develop intrinsic muscle memory.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey together,” said Stephanie Rogers, Co-Owner of Mosaic and long-time theatre arts veteran.“Parents and children have been hungry for a community that fosters their love for performance with depth, rigor, and intelligence, while also being committed to forming a safe space for creativity and self-expression. I'm thrilled that I can be part that missing piece – for early explorers and those more experienced.”

Unlike most studios, Mosaic staffs a dedicated group of leadership and primary instructors – those with enduring love and education in the curriculum themselves. This enables them to offer more robust, architected programming with focused and professional staff. Traditional drama programs often fall short of a well-rounded education for students – they're often prescriptive and focusing on execution of a single performance. Mosaic's model offers exposure to everything from scripting to stage performance and casting to directing and technical production.

“The safe psychological space and encouragement of creativity and self-direction really helped to develop my daughter's love of theatre, but also her voice and self-advocacy,” added Jody Spusta, Co-Owner and parent at Mosaic.“At nine years old, she confidently approached instructors about an interest in learning more about directing. Seeing students able to exude confidence on stage but also in their own lives is exactly why theatre and arts education is so important.”

Mosaic Creative Studios will be hosting a launch party March 8th for families and others seeking to dip in a toe or dive right into the veritable kaleidoscope of experiences that await.

“I've been involved in the local theatre community for decades, even owning my own production company,” says area businessman Spencer Mather.“I've never seen a more comprehensive curriculum for this age group and wish I could send every child with an interest in exploring the arts for this kind of mentorship.”

For more information on Mosaic's dedicated children's theatre programming, log on to .

About Mosaic Creative Studios

Mosaic Creative Studios was founded in 2024, seeking to address the unmet needs of theatre families across the Milwaukee area. Their commitment to professional, well architected curriculum - paired with real world, skill-based application of those learnings – ensures every child plays a part. Serving children from five to 18, Mosaic is open for enrollment at .

