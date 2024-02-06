Carter Hones Associates Expands Middle East Presence With New Office Opening In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nathan Hones, General Manager KSA

Carter Hones Associates, a leading project and cost consultancy, has announced the opening of its newest office in Riyadh, KSA.

- Nathan Hones, General Manager KSADUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carter Hones Associates, a leading project and cost consultancy, has announced the opening of its newest office in Riyadh, KSA.This announcement follows the recent office opening in Abu Dhabi, the launch of the cost consultancy business and the appointment of a new Partner/CCO in June 2023.The strategic expansion comes at a time when Carter Hones Associates is experiencing increased demand for their specialist expertise, in particular, design management and secondment for masterplanning, hospitality and leisure projects in KSA. Working alongside government entities and global brands, the office opening in Riyadh demonstrates the company's commitment to enhancing collaboration with local businesses and developing lasting partnerships in every market they operate in, allowing for more efficient project execution and delivery for their clients.Commenting on the announcement, Nathan Hones, General Manager KSA said“We have been assisting clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for many years now and are thrilled to be solidifying our presence in the Kingdom and fully integrating into the community. Embarking on this journey is an exciting chapter for Carter Hones Associates and we are committed to contributing positively to the local economy and supporting Vision 2030.”With their industry-leading expertise Carter Hones Associates has a proven track record of project success in the region and is known for their commitment to excellence and client satisfaction. The expansion into KSA reflects the company's strategy to expand its footprint and enhance their services to meet client expectations in the region. The company looks forward to contributing to the economic development and delivering value to its clients through the new office.About Carter Hones Associates:Carter Hones Associates is a multi-faceted project and cost consultancy, established in the UAE in 2010, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. The team provides project strategy, project management, design management, cost and commercial management and secondment services across all project disciplines. Carter Hones Associates is recognised as a leading consultancy in the region, focused on delivering success across a broad scope of services, diverse project sectors and varying scale and complexity.### [END]

Sarah-Jane Carter

Carter Hones Associates

+971 4 321 2274

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram