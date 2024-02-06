Three More Families With Four Children Leave Temporarily Occupied Territory Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three more families with four children have left the temporarily occupied territory, thanks to the Save Ukraine organization.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The stories of families who have left the temporarily occupied territories are heartbreaking. Loss of business because they refused to issue a Russian passport. Humiliating interrogations for several hours under sniper fire. Constant fear that the child will be taken away, because the eldest son is in the Armed Forces. Refusal to send their daughter to a Russian school," Prokudin wrote.

He noted that these three families with four children are now on free Ukrainian land. The head of the RMA thanked them for their resilience. The families are now in a safe place, with doctors and psychologists working with them.

Prokudin expressed his gratitude to Save Ukraine, which continues its important mission to return the children.

As reported, two girls from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, aged 15 and 16, were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Their families cooperated with Save Ukraine and were able to leave the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.