Director Of Company Tried In Kyiv For Embezzlement Of UAH 800 Thousand On Repair Of Buildings Damaged By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The director of the utility company Zhytloinvestbud-UCB, who caused UAH 800,000 in damage to the state during the overhaul of buildings damaged by shelling, will be tried in Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv sent the relevant indictment to the court on charges of official negligence, which caused serious consequences.

In October 2022, Zhitloinvestbud-UKB and a private enterprise signed contracts for the overhaul of two residential buildings in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv (Mezhova Street) that were damaged by Russian missile attacks in March 2022.

The investigation found that during the construction work, due to the negligence and insufficient control of the director of the utility company, improper materials that did not meet the requirements of state standards, building codes and regulations were used.

This led to losses of about UAH 800 thousand for the local budget.

As reported, a contractor in the Kyiv region was suspected of embezzling $2.5 million in budget funds.