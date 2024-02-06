Ukrinform Fundraising For Mavic Drones For 72Nd Separate Mechanized Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform is continuing a fundraiser for three DJI MAVIC-3 quadcopters for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians.

Ukrinform is not giving up on its goal of raising UAH 300,000 for three Mavics (thanks to all donors, we have already raised over UAH 167,000).

OUR PRIZE is the flag of Ukraine signed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi!

To win the prize, you need to:

donate at least UAH 50 via Monobank, indicating your name and surname

write the amount of your donation in the comments section under our post on Facebook

share the fundraising post on your Facebook page

Our goal is to fundraise UAH 300,000 for three Mavics

Bank card number: 5375 4112 1271 3775

We will choose three winners using a randomizer on February 20.

The more donations, the more chances to win! Good luck to you.