FM Bayramov Discusses Preparations For Presidential Elections With CIS Secretary General

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
On February 6, 2024, Azerbaijan Minister of Foreign Affairs
Jeyhun Bayramov received Secretary General of the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev, who is in Azerbaijan to
observe the extraordinary presidential election of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues on the
agenda of the CIS, prospects of cooperation, as well as issues
related to the observation of the extraordinary presidential
elections.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan successfully
continues bilateral cooperation with CIS countries, including
within the Commonwealth, and noted that our membership in the
Commonwealth contributes to further development of relations in
social, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
Informing the other side in detail about the work done in
connection with the extraordinary elections of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan to be held on February 7 this year, Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov emphasised that the mentioned elections are
significant because, for the first time in more than 30 years, they
were held in the territories liberated from occupation.
It was informed that all preparatory works for the organisation
of the elections were carried out, and necessary measures were
taken for the observation of the elections by international
observers as well as representatives of foreign mass media.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also noted that the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs has carried out relevant work in order to realise the
electoral rights of our citizens living outside the country, as
well as those who are on a long foreign business trip. In this
direction, 49 polling stations were established in 37 foreign
countries.
Expressing gratitude for the invitation to take part in the
observation of the upcoming elections in Azerbaijan, Secretary
General Sergey Lebedev said the professional realisation of
preparatory works is worthy of praise.
The meeting also witnessed an exchange of views on other issues
of mutual interest.
MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107817046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.