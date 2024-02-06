Trial Attorney Charles L. Scott, Jr. Joins Kelley | Uustal As Partner To Lead National Tobacco Department

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Kelley | Uustal proudly announces the addition of Charles L. Scott, Jr. to its team. Scott assumes leadership of our National Tobacco Litigation Department.

Charles Scott, Jr.

Attorney Charles Scott, Jr. is a partner with Kelley | Uustal

Scott has worked in tobacco litigation for over a decade. He brings extensive experience from his tenure at the Willie Gary Law Firm, where he managed tobacco litigation for seven years. During his tenure, Scott and his team successfully resolved over 500 Tobacco Product Liability lawsuits (Engle progeny lawsuits), securing settlements exceeding $50 million for victims of the Big Tobacco fraud and conspiracy.

"Charles boasts an exceptional courtroom record," remarked founding partner John Uustal. "We are thrilled to welcome him aboard."

In addition to his tobacco litigation expertise, Scott has handled catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases across several of Kelley | Uustal's practice areas.

"I am delighted to collaborate with such a talented group of attorneys," said Scott.

Scott earned his Juris Doctorate from Nova Southeastern University's Shepard Broad College of Law in Davie and pursued international law studies at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Kentucky, with additional coursework at the Universidad de Belgrano in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Scott is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida and the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Kelley | Uustal (), a national law firm based in Fort Lauderdale, is focused on catastrophic injury, wrongful death cases, and complex commercial litigation. The firm can be reached at (954) 522-6601.

Contact Information:

David Bloom

Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

954-334-5822

SOURCE: Kelley | Uustal

View the original press release on newswire.