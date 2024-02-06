Wingate Group Ltd. Appoints Industry Veteran Jeff Da Silva As First Chief Revenue Officer, Eyeing Strategic Expansion

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Wingate Group, a renowned leader in harnessing SalesforceTM capabilities and delivering tailored, industry-specific business solutions, is thrilled to announce Jeff Da Silva as the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / "Technology is the cornerstone of streamlined, automated business operations. Since our inception as a SalesforceTM Certified Consulting Partner in 2017, we've been unwavering in our commitment to helping our clients fully leverage the SalesforceTM platform through strategic, value-driven implementations. With Jeff joining us as CRO, Wingate Group is embarking on an exciting journey of internal growth and renewal, laying a robust groundwork for our forthcoming developments." - Brad Wingate, Founder & CEO, Wingate Group .

Jeff Da Silva brings a wealth of experience to the table, being a distinguished figure in the consulting realm with a rich background in technology and professional services leadership. His tenure at leading organizations like Deloitte, DAVIDsTEA, Puma, and Mi9 is marked by his adept use of enterprise architecture to drive key decisions, inspire team performance, and achieve financial goals. Jeff's knowledge across various enterprise software segments and his hands-on experience in numerous industries position him as a versatile leader. He's recognized for his ability to nurture teams, navigate companies through critical transitions like IPOs and acquisitions, and consistently excel in sales, operational efficiency, and client satisfaction.

We are excited to offer clients the chance to benefit from Jeff's remarkable skill in enhancing business and revenue with Salesforce. His expertise fuses strategic insight, technical skill, and deep Salesforce knowledge, making him key in evolving business operations and growth. With Jeff leading your Salesforce strategies, anticipate significant advancements in innovation and efficiency, propelling your business to greater success.

"In my discussions with CEO Brad Wingate, I was deeply impressed by the accomplishments of the team. I've observed many system integrators focus narrowly on symptoms, missing the underlying issues or failing to collaboratively chart a forward path. In contrast, the Wingate team's meticulous approach involves working closely with clients, scrutinizing internal workflows, grasping the nuances of business operations, and crafting a bespoke technology strategy. I'm eager to contribute to this dynamic team and amplify our collective success, benefiting both our staff and our clientele." - Jeff Da Silva, CRO,

Wingate Group

Wingate Group stands as a united front of strategists, product specialists, and developers, all committed to fully harnessing the capabilities of SalesforceTM for businesses across North America. The company offers a full spectrum of services, encompassing implementations, integrations, and bespoke solutions, all aimed at transforming how clients engage with their customers. With a commitment to aligning with our clients' visions, Wingate Group concentrates its expertise on three principal domains: (1) pioneering innovations to expedite Salesforce projects and integrations, (2) recruiting and staffing services, and (3) Managed Services, which include Projects, Training, and On-Demand Support. As a SalesforceTM Certified Consulting Partner, Wingate Group is renowned for its track record in introducing groundbreaking solutions.

