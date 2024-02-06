Stacey Guillén Bridges Joins CMP As Vice President Of Client Solutions

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / CMP , a leading talent acquisition , assessment , development and outplacement firm, announced today that Stacey Guillén Bridges will join CMP as their new Vice President of Client Solutions.

Guillén Bridges, a passionate multilingual, international, business development leader, brings over 18 years of diverse industry experience which includes healthcare, non-profit, EdTech, academia, SaaS and IT. Her proven ability to make strategic, forward-thinking decisions based on in-depth market analysis, product knowledge and real-time operational data sets her apart as a true leader in her field. Her proficiency in community relations, diplomacy, business development, bid management and revenue generation will make her an invaluable addition to the CMP team.

"I am honored and excited to join CMP's leadership team," said Stacey Guillén Bridges. "CMP has a model that works as they have experienced consistent growth over the last nine years. I look forward to contributing to this growth as we expand into every region in North America and globally while delivering innovative solutions that drive unique levels of client value."

"Stacey's growth mindset and focus on measurable impact are a great complement as we continue to innovate in an increasingly dynamic and interconnected global marketplace. Her addition to the team fuels our excitement and sets the stage for remarkable success," said Maryanne Piña, CMP CEO.

About CMP

CMP is a talent and transition firm in the business of developing people and organizations across the full talent lifecycle. As a minority and woman owned firm, we provide a diverse lens and unique results with innovative search, assessment, coaching and outplacement solutions. CMP also powers the Latino Career AssessmentTM .

Press Contact

Name: Cristy Reyna

Phone: 1.800.680.7768

Email: [email protected]

