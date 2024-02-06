EMD Serono And Takeda Join Rancho Biosciences As Charter Members Of The Spatial Innovation Initiative

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Rancho Biosciences, a globally recognized Data Science Services company headquartered in San Diego, California, is pleased to announce its partnership with EMD Serono, Takeda and a top 10 pharma company as charter members of the groundbreaking Spatial Innovation Initiative.



The Spatial Innovation Initiative is a collaborative effort aimed at advancing the field of spatial transcriptomics and its applications in drug discovery and development. By bringing together leading organizations, the initiative seeks to harness the power of spatially resolved gene expression data to drive innovation in the life sciences. The initial work performed as part of this initiative aims to deliver harmonized and analysis-ready spatial transcriptomic datasets in the hands of its membership.

Rancho Biosciences, The Data Science Services company is committed to revolutionizing research in the life sciences and is excited to join forces with EMD Serono and Takeda in this visionary project. As charter members, these organizations will work together to:

Advance Scientific Knowledge: By pooling resources, talent, and expertise, the Spatial Innovation Initiative will accelerate scientific understanding of spatial gene expression patterns, shedding light on complex biological processes and disease mechanisms.

Drive Drug Discovery: The initiative aims to support translational biology and deliver spatial transcriptomic insights into novel therapeutic targets, biomarkers, and drug development strategies, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Foster Collaboration: By fostering collaboration between industry leaders, academic institutions, and technology innovators, this initiative will create a network of knowledge sharing and innovation in the field of spatial transcriptomics.

Dan Rozelle, Director of Analytics at Rancho Biosciences, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "We are proud to announce the Spatial Innovation Initiative and look forward to welcoming our charter members. We are looking to build on our success of the current Single-Cell Data Science Consortium by supporting this new initiative. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing data-driven cutting-edge solutions in the life sciences. Together, we have the potential to transform the landscape of drug discovery and development."

The Spatial Innovation Initiative represents a significant milestone in the field of life sciences, uniting organizations at the forefront of innovation. Rancho Biosciences, EMD Serono, Takeda and our other members will embark on this journey together, with a shared vision of improving human health through the power of spatial transcriptomics.

About Rancho Biosciences:

Rancho Biosciences is a leading Data Science Services company headquartered in San Diego, California. With a deep commitment to data-driven solutions, Rancho Biosciences partners with organizations in the life sciences industry to accelerate research, drug discovery, and development efforts. For more information, please visit

