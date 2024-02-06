Firstleaf Unveils The Most Romantic Wines To Elevate Your Valentine's Day, Including A Dazzling New Prosecco

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NAPA VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Love is swirling in the air and Firstleaf , the most personalized wine company in America, has unveiled its selection of top wines to enjoy this Valentine's Day. According to the company's first-party data, which has been collected from more than 1 million customers, Firstleaf reveals Shiraz as the leading choice for Valentine's Day celebrations over more traditional reds such as a Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot. While flavor-powerhouse Shiraz takes the unexpected top spot, it is closely followed by the ever-romantic Prosecco, which continues to gain traction as the leading sparkling wine across the board, and the captivating Terre Siciliane from the sun-soaked island of Sicily.



For the love of Shiraz: With more than 10,000 bottles enjoyed by Firstleaf members last Valentine's Day, the legendary jammy allure of Australia's iconic Shiraz takes center stage in creating romantic moments. While Shiraz may hold the top spot, the real magic lies in Firstleaf's encouragement to explore and discover new wines. Its esteemed winemaking team urges wine enthusiasts to delve into a modern rendition of the classic Shiraz with the Nomos red blend that is featured in its Valentine's Day Red Bundle . Hailing from South Australia, this exceptional red blend flaunts its robust dark fruit flavors and bold textures, showcasing the region's dynamic winemaking culture.

Sparks (of Prosecco) in the Air : Prosecco's popularity continues to soar, with Firstleaf experiencing a staggering 105% surge in total Prosecco bottles sold from 2022 to 2023, and specifically an exceptional 2803% spike from February 2022 to February 2023. As a reflection of the growing trend among its members, Firstleaf is excited to introduce its new Prima Foglia Brut Prosecco as the star of its Valentine's Day Rose Bundle . This delightful Italian sparkler, originating from the Prosecco heartland of Veneto, Italy, adheres to the stringent regulations of Italy's DOC classification system. Crafted in the traditional style of the region, it presents floral aromas, delicate bubbles, and ripe fruit flavors. The Island for Lovers: Sicily remains a top emerging region for 2024, and its Terre Siciliane is trending to the top of the charts as one of the most popular wines for Valentine's Day. A noteworthy inclusion in the Valentine's Day Red Bundle , Firstleaf's Open Secret Terre Siciliane IGT offers herbal aromas, ripe berry flavors, and textures. The 2020 vintage, a masterpiece in itself, unravels the intricate and complex nature of Sicilian wines, making it the sublime choice for those in search of a classic Italian red with an alluring twist.

"We are always leveraging insights from our customers directly and through the data we collect to curate the most exceptional wine experiences for our members," said Geoff Sanders, Chief Marketing Officer of Firstleaf. "Our patented technology and data allows us to provide the most precise recommendations, not only from the perspective of members' unique taste profiles but also for specific occasions and holidays - ultimately fostering our mission of simplifying wine discovery by removing the guesswork."

In an effort to make this Valentine's Day even more special, Firstleaf is offering four exclusive bundles for a limited time, featuring options with rose, red, white, and a delightful mix. Ensure your order is placed by February 6, 2024 for up to 40% in bundle savings and to receive your wine in time to celebrate love and friendship.

For more information, please visit Firstleaf , email [email protected] and follow @firstleafwine on Instagram and Facebook.

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is America's most personalized wine company, helping over one million people find wines they love without the hit-or-miss. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, Firstleaf brings together patented technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team to build a unique Wine Profile for each member. Sampling thousands of wines each year from 12 countries across 5 continents, its winemakers select only the finest bottles, curating each shipment individually. In fact, 98% of the monthly boxes shipped by Firstleaf are unique.

In June 2023, Firstleaf surpassed the 3,000 award mark, with more than 500 bottles scoring 90+ points, further establishing them as the wine industry's most-awarded company. It's been recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, and on Wine Business Monthly's list of Top 50 Largest Wineries.

Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for both beginners and experts: members report a 96% approval rating of the wines chosen especially for them. Also of note: 94% of its customers report that Firstleaf helped them discover wines they love, while 95% are impressed by the variety of wines the company offers. This includes the Fine Wine Collection, Firstleaf's selection of best-in-class wines from around the world.

Firstleaf's industry-leading innovation is seen in the 2023 introduction of WinePrintTM. This unique, Firstleaf-only offering provides an in-depth look into a member's preferences, including favorite wines, varietals and tasting notes. Data-informed by a customer's wine ratings, WinePrint is featured on the company's latest app, Firstleaf Pocket Sommelier, empowering members to discover new bottles, share favorites with friends and wine retailers, and order confidently in restaurants.

SOURCE: Firstleaf