Purminds Neuropharma Selected To Present At The 2024 OBIO Investment Summit

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - PurMinds NeuroPharma Inc. ("PurMindsTM" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage neuroscience company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, is thrilled to announce its selection as one of the prestigious presenters at the upcoming 2024 OBIO® Investment Summit.

The OBIO® Investment Summit, renowned for its focus on fostering growth and innovation in the healthcare sector, presents an ideal platform for PurMinds to showcase its cutting-edge research and development endeavors. This opportunity not only reflects the company's significant strides in neuroscience but also aligns perfectly with its mission to transform the landscape of neurotherapeutic treatments.

"We are honored to be selected to present at the 2024 OBIO® Investment Summit ," said Janet Qi, CEO of PurMinds NeuroPharma. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and the groundbreaking work we are doing. We look forward to sharing our vision with the global healthcare community and potential investors, and our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Alan Kozikowski, and Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Amy Reichelt will be discussing our innovative pipeline focused on disease altering histone deacetylase inhibitors and serotonin-inspired neuroplastogens."

The OBIO® Investment Summit is set to take place on Feb 14 to 16, 2024, and it promises to be a convergence of some of the most innovative minds and companies in the healthcare industry. PurMinds NeuroPharma's participation underscores its commitment to leading the charge in developing novel therapies for those affected by neurological and neurodegenerative disorders.

For more information about PurMinds NeuroPharma and its participation in the OBIO® Investment Summit, please contact us by email at ... .

ABOUT PURMINDSTM

PurMindsTM is a neurological drug development company pursuing breakthrough solutions to neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. Its clinical pipeline includes innovative therapeutics that combine proven mechanisms of action with the powerful ability of psychedelics and other psychoplastogens to rapidly promote neuroplasticity and neuro-rejuvenation, and its drug development program includes the potential for FDA "Breakthrough Designation" with a fast track to Phase IIa. The company's Ontario NeuroLab and Production Facility was granted a Schedule 1 Health Canada Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License authorizing the production, formulation and global supply of pharma-grade Psychedelic compounds including Psilocybin and MDMA for clinical trials and research studies. PurMindsTM champions a de-risked business model that includes a multi-target approach to drug development, progressing long-term value creation through the accelerated development of novel therapeutics, accompanied by short and mid-term revenue paths. PurMindsTM is headquartered in Toronto, ON Canada with offices in Boston, MA USA. For further information about PurMindsTM NeuroPharma, please visit the Company's website at PurMinds .

PR Contact

Kristina Spionjak

...

