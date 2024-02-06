Healing Realty Trust Strengthens Board Of Directors With Appointment Of Commercial Real Estate Leader Jared Chupaila

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Healing Realty Trust ("HRT" or the "Company"), formerly known as Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc., a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company focused on acquiring healthcare-related assets, announced that it has appointed commercial real estate leader Jared Chupaila to its Board of Directors (the "Board"). Jared is the sixth member of the Company's Board, which is backed by decades of capital markets, finance, healthcare, and real estate knowledge.

Jared Chupaila holds nearly 25 years of experience in commercial real estate executive leadership, corporate strategy, asset management, and leasing and operations. Most recently, Jared was CEO of Brookfield Properties retail real estate vertical (formerly GGP, Inc.), where he oversaw the company's U.S. portfolio of more than 150 retail centers spanning 150 million square feet across 43 states - one of the largest retail real estate portfolios in the country, totaling approximately $60 billion in assets under management. Before his role as CEO, Jared served as Chief Operating Officer of Retail at Brookfield Properties, and earlier, held various leadership roles in real estate development and management across the U.S., at GGP, Inc., The Rouse Company, and The Howard Hughes Corporation.

"Jared has an undeniable track record in real estate development and management, making him a formidable asset to our Board," said Joe Caltabiano, Chief Executive Officer of HRT. "His strategic oversight underscores our vision of growing a national footprint of high-quality healthcare facilities alongside the evolution of the behavioral health market and increasing demand for alternative therapies. Jared's support will be invaluable as we continue to build our strong property pipeline and establish the relationships necessary to accelerate our expansion."

Jared Chupaila added, "HRT is a forward-thinking, uniquely positioned force in the real estate sector, and I'm thrilled to be involved in its growth at such a critical time in the development of the mental wellness and behavioral health space. With a significant first-mover opportunity led by a highly experienced team of visionaries, HRT is poised for long-term success."

HRT is a data-driven company that intends to acquire NNN-leased healthcare-related real estate assets, managing both property acquisition and interior buildout to optimize the properties for each tenant or practitioner. With escalating healthcare costs driving patients to explore novel treatments and an overall growing prioritization of wellness across the U.S., the behavioral health market is projected to be valued at $132.4 billion by 2027.

