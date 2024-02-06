CJ Biomaterials PHA-Based Polybag Makes Same-Day Delivery More Sustainable

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)



New polybag provides similar properties to traditional petroleum-based plastic bags, including durability, opacity and adhesive properties South Korea-based CJ Olive Young to use new PHA-based polybags for same-day delivery service, which averages 40,000 deliveries a month

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - CJ Biomaterials, Inc, a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, announced today that it has developed a new PHA-based polybag that has properties similar to traditional polybags made with petroleum-based plastic material. South Korea-based health and beauty retailer CJ Olive Young will incorporate the new PHA-based bags into their same-day delivery service. This ecofriendly polybag technology will reduce the impact same-day delivery has on the environment and help to address the plastic waste challenge.

CJ Biomaterials' polybag is made exclusively from biodegradable materials, eliminating the use of polyvinylchloride (PVC). Commonly used in the production of conventional polybags and other flexible packaging solutions, PVC has a negative impact on the environment. CJ Biomaterials researched how its PHA technology could be used to replace PVC, and it successfully created a bag with properties that are similar to those of typical options. With the increased bio-content, these bags that incorporate PHA are durable enough to carry heavy or sharp-edged items without tearing. They have excellent opacity, preventing contents from being visible from the outside. The bags also have adhesive properties that allow shipping labels to be applied and easily remain in place, making it suitable for multiple applications where polybags are necessary.

CJ Olive Young is using the PHA bag for same-day delivery service from two urban distribution hubs in Korea, with expansion to other regions currently under consideration. On average, CJ Olive Young makes 40,000 same-day deliveries a month, and that number reaches as high as 100,000 when there are sales and promotions. Incorporating our PHA biopolymer in this polybag is contributing to CJ Olive Young's efforts to reduce conventional plastic packaging.

"Our PHA biopolymers are derived from nature and produced sustainably. Through this partnership with CJ Olive Young, we are introducing this breakthrough development in sustainable delivery technology to a large consumer base, which we believe will accelerate its commercialization," says Seung-Jin Lee, White BIO Business Leader at CJ CheilJedang, parent company of CJ Biomaterials. "Moving forward, we will continue to actively expand the application of our PHA biopolymers into various customer-centric fields through the development of various material application technologies."

CJ Biomaterials' PHA technology can be used as building blocks to replace and improve the functional characteristics of a broad range of polymers in the production of finished goods or as starting points for sustainable chemistry. PHAs work well as modifiers to other polymers or biopolymers and can increase bio-based content, accelerate biodegradation and improve the functional properties of resins and finished products. As one of only a few companies that are capable of mass-producing PHA, CJ Biomaterials is committed to impactful action delivering eco-friendly solutions with its extensive PHA technology platform.

CJ Biomaterials continues to expand on the applications of its PHA technology, developing solutions for food and beverage packaging; food serviceware; fibers, and nonwovens; consumer goods; agriculture and horticulture; and 3D printing filament. In January 2023, the company announced that its PHA was used in the development of microwaveable paper coating used in New Today's Chicken Noodle Cup packaging, sold at CU, South Korea's leading convenience store chain. The company also worked with RIMAN INCELLDERM to create environmentally friendly cosmetic packaging, and collaborated with various companies, including CJ Olive Young , Dongil Platech , Yuhan-Kimberly , Banila Co , and biopolymer manufacturer, NatureWorks , to broaden the use of PHA in multiple markets and applications. The company also won the German 2023 Red Dot Design Award for the PHA Head-Up Toothbrush, developed in partnership with eco-friendly design specialist, Revelop.

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)-both polymers and associated basic chemicals. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience.

