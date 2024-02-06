Security Operation Kills Two Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (KUNA) - At least two terrorists were killed in a security operation by the military in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military on Tuesday.

According to a press release by Pakistan military media, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation last night on the reported presence of terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district of KPK.

It confirmed that during the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists, because of which two terrorists were killed including a local leader Ayubullah Mansoor.

ISPR added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the militants who "remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including targeted killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians". The release said, "Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism."

The operation comes a day after 10 police officials were killed and six others sustained injuries in a pre-dawn attack by dozens of militants on a police station in Dera Ismail Khan district of KPK. The attack occurred just before the general elections in the country scheduled to be held on February 8th.

Before the polls, country's KPK and Baluchistan province witnessed a hike in incidents of violence pressing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to review the law and order situation last week, stating that polls would be held at their scheduled time. (end)

