Egyptian President Calls For Serious Steps Towards Mideast Peace

CAIRO, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Steps towards resolving the conflict in the Middle East should be taken with "seriousness" and resolve, Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during talks on Tuesday.

Citing the "enormous" efforts Cairo has taken to ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmi said in a statement, mentioning the "crucial" role the UN's Palestinian aid agency UNRWA plays in such assistance.

The US secretary of state underlined Washington's eagerness to propel ties with Cairo to greater levels, given Egypt's significant contributions towards regional peace and security. (end)

