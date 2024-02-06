Kuwait FM Meets UNRWA Commissioner-General

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya met on Tuesday with Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini on the occasion of his official visit to the country.

The two officials discussed the latest development in the occupied Palestinian territory, especially the effort of UNRWA in delivering aid and humanitarian project to ease the pain and sufferings of the Palestinian people.

The Kuwaiti minister hailed UNRWA's efforts in the Palestinian lands and reaffirmed Kuwait's stance in supporting the work of UNRWA for its constant support to the Palestinian people against the Israeli occupation.

Al-Yahya also asserted Kuwait's call for Palestinian rights of an independent state in its lands with the East Jerusalem as its capital.

On his part Lazzarini highlighted Kuwait's pivotal role in supporting UNRWA constant aid to the Palestinian people in their fight against the Israeli occupation.

The Commissioner-General expressed his gratitude to Kuwait outstanding and leading humanitarian role in helping countries in need, praising its prestigious stand and international recognition as leader in humanitarian aid.

The meeting also tackled means of ensuring the sustainability of all of UNRWA programs to provide urgent aid for the Palestinian people.(end)

