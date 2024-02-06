Kuwait's Defense Min. Undersecretary, French Naval Force Commander Discuss Mutual Interests

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) - Kuwait Defense Ministry's Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah met on Tuesday with Lieutenant General Nicolas Vojour, the Commander of the French Naval Force, and the Ambassador of the Republic of France to Kuwait, Claire Le Flécher. In a press release, the Ministry of Defense stated that the main topics of mutual interests and strategies to strengthen ties between the two friendly countries were discussed. (end) akm

