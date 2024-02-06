Kuwait Amir, Oman Sultan Hold Official Session Of Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 6 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tareq held a session of official talks at Al-Alam Palace in Muscat.

During the talks, the deep-rooted ties between the two countries were touched on as well as boosting bilateral relations in various fields.

The discussions also dealt with ways of expanding frameworks to support and enhance the progress of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the most prominent issues of common interest, and the discussion of some matters in light of the latest events and developments taking place in the regional and international arenas.

The talks were attended by the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir. (end)

