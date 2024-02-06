               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Given Official State Reception At Oman Royal Palace


2/6/2024 9:12:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was treated to an official reception at Oman's royal palace on Tuesday, marking his state visit to the Gulf Arab Sultanate.
As His Highness the Amir's official convoy pulled up, he was warmly greeted by Oman's Royal Camel Corps, a customary gesture to welcome a visiting head of state, while the traditional 21-gun salute sounded to usher in the visit.
His Highness the Amir went on to shake hands with top Omani state officials before the bilateral talks got underway. (end)
